Springdale Har-Ber sweeps Greenwood

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber didn't get off to a great start on Tuesday evening, but the Lady Wildcats finished just fine.

Defending Class 5A state champion Greenwood knocked the Lady Wildcats back on their heels early, leading 8-1 and 16-8 in the opening set.

But Har-Ber roared back to take the opening set 25-23 and went on to take the next two 25-10, 25-12 to earn the sweep in the season opener at Wildcat Arena.

Setter Caylan Koons, a Central Arkansas commit, said the senior-laden group was able to put aside some season-opening jitters and take care of business.

"It was just our first home game, obviously excitement going on, big student section, just the rush of starting the season," Koons said. "Honestly, I was just staying calm and continuing to play.

"Ball control's probably the number one thing in volleyball, so just having that settled first is really good."

Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd said her team's defense settled in after some early struggles against Greenwood's aggressive serving and Koons did the job running a dynamic offense.

"Our first contact has so much play on how well we play in matches," Loyd said. "We have a really great setter who can distribute the ball all across the net. If the first contact isn't clean, we don't give our hitters a good opportunity.

"She (Koons) does a great job holding the block and staying neutral and distributing the ball and putting our hitters in really good situations. She leaves a lot of seams. She has good tempo on the ball. Our hitters are very blessed to have her."

Kinleigh Hall led the way with 11 kills and four blocks, while Kat Cooper, a San Diego State commit, and Kyla Clubb chipped in 10 kills each. Koons dished out 36 assists and added four kills and two blocks.

Libero Josie McCroskey added a match-high 14 digs for Har-Ber.

Greenwood, which lost to defending 6A state champion Fayetteville on Monday, got off to strong start against Har-Ber behind the hitting of Courtney Swilling and Myia McCoy. The Lady Bulldogs led 8-1 and 16-8 in the first set before Har-Ber put together an 11-3 run to tie it at 19-19.

Greenwood led 23-22, but Har-Ber scored the final three points to take the opening set.

The Lady Bulldogs stayed close early in the next two sets, but Har-Ber outscored them 21-6 to close the second and 15-2 to finish the third.

Junior Landis Luke and McCoy led Greenwood (0-2) with seven kills each. Ashlyn Butler and Carsyn Holland also dished out 10 assists each.

Bentonville 3, Fort Smith Northside 1

The Lady Tigers shook off an opening set loss to open the season with a 27-29, 25-25, 25-23, 25-21 win over the Lady Bears on the road.

Central Arkansas commit Trinity Hamilton put up a huge double-double with 20 kills and 26 digs, while Maddie Lee notched a team-high 23 kills and Lily Thompson contributed a team-best 27 digs. Allison Oliphant added six blocks and Katelyn Simpson dished out 37 assists.

Bentonville wiped out deficits of 17-9 in the third set and 8-1 in the fourth to earn the win.

Bentonville West 3, Siloam Springs 0

Trinity Luckett had 14 kills and 5 blocks to lead West to a 25-6, 25-18, 25-15 nonconference victory at home Tuesday over Siloam Springs.

Ally McCasland led the Lady Wolverines (1-1) with 15 assists and added 4 aces. Nicole Zimmerman had a team-high five aces for West, while Riley Richardson was next in line with six kills.

The Lady Wolverines return to action Saturday with the Early Bird Tournament at Bentonville's Tiger Arena.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Van Buren 1

Olivia Melton hammered 14 kills to lead the Mavericks to a hard-fought 25-20, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 win over the Lady Pointers.

Lydia Pitts chipped in nine kills and six blocks for Fort Smith Southside, while Toree Tiffee added seven kills, 11 digs and three aces. Tinsley Freeman also contributed a team-high 15 digs and Kennedy Meadors added 34 assists.

Bryslin Oden and Avary Smith led Van Burn (1-1) with 10 kills each, while Bri Ball dished out 16 assists.

Shiloh Christian 3, Gentry 0

Rylee Kallesen and Ryan Russell hammered eight kills each to lead the Lady Saints to a 25-6, 25-13, 25-7 win.

Freshman Laila Crighton added 25 assists and seven aces for Shiloh Christian and Kate Brown chipped in four aces.