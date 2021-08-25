UNDER THE RADAR: Centerpoint’s CJ Fox

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Centerpoint’s CJ Fox.

Class: 2022

Position: Wide receiver

Height/Weight: 5-9, 165 pounds

Camps attended: Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas

Stats: As a junior, had 46 catches for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns, and as a sophomore, finished with 43 receptions for 751 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Coach Cary Rogers:

“CJ’s greatest assets are his ball skills, quickness and toughness. He routinely catches balls that you think he doesn’t have a chance to catch and often goes up over everyone to make a catch.

“As for his toughness, he played the second half of last season with considerable pain in his forearms and hands. It turned out that he had broken both wrists and was still playing."