Woman shot while sleeping in bed, Little Rock police say

A woman was shot in the leg while she was asleep in her bed in Little Rock, according to police.

Officers responded to an Apple Avenue address around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, for reports of a shooting, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The woman told officers she was asleep in her bed when she heard several rounds fired through the residence and felt a wound in her left leg, according to the report.

She told officers her ex-boyfriend had threatened to shoot her recently, police said.

The alarm company confirmed through Ring doorbell video that a vehicle matching the description that her ex-boyfriend was known to drive was seen, the report states.

The woman was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.