Yellville to get Amazon delivery hub

Amazon.com, the global technology and online retail giant, is about to open a delivery station in Yellville.

Amazon is setting up shop in an old Fred's store off Arkansas 14 and close to Crooked Creek on the south side of the Marion County seat, population 1,162, according to the latest U.S. Census estimates. The move was first reported by the Arkansas Blog.

A Delaware corporation with an office in Hot Springs called FRIDSS LP, purchased the property in December 2019 for $306,395, according to Marion County Circuit-Clerk Dawn Moffett. The Fred's outlet was among the last 16 state stores the bankrupt retailer had announced it was closing five months earlier.

The delivery station will employ 15 to 20 people initially, according to Gayla Edmondson, a city official. It is scheduled to open Sept. 1 and will include a store front that will give Amazon customers a convenient way to make returns, she said.

It appears to be part of the company's Wagon Wheel initiative, which focuses on improving its distribution network in rural areas to handle last-mile deliveries, according to logistics industry news outlets. The U.S. Postal Service now handles the bulk of Amazon's rural deliveries.