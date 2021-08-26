Sections
2020 CLASS 7A POSTSEASON RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

Bryant 34, Rogers Heritage 7

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Fort Smith Northside 28

Little Rock Central 37, Fayetteville 35

Conway 66, Springdale 21

Cabot 48, Rogers 15

North Little Rock 38, Fort Smith Southside 0

Little Rock Catholic 2, Bentonville West 0 (forfeit)

QUARTERFINALS

Bryant 48, Springdale Har-Ber 22

Conway 49, Little Rock Central 20

Cabot 38, Bentonville 34

North Little Rock 34, Little Rock Catholic 7

SEMIFINALS

Bryant 56, Conway 14

North Little Rock 49, Cabot 42

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bryant 27, North Little Rock 17

