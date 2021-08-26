2020 CLASS 7A POSTSEASON RESULTS

FIRST ROUND
Bryant 34, Rogers Heritage 7
Springdale Har-Ber 49, Fort Smith Northside 28
Little Rock Central 37, Fayetteville 35
Conway 66, Springdale 21
Cabot 48, Rogers 15
North Little Rock 38, Fort Smith Southside 0
Little Rock Catholic 2, Bentonville West 0 (forfeit)
QUARTERFINALS
Bryant 48, Springdale Har-Ber 22
Conway 49, Little Rock Central 20
Cabot 38, Bentonville 34
North Little Rock 34, Little Rock Catholic 7
SEMIFINALS
Bryant 56, Conway 14
North Little Rock 49, Cabot 42
CHAMPIONSHIP
Bryant 27, North Little Rock 17