354 patients put on ventilators, a new state high

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas on ventilators jumped to a new high Wednesday, while the number of those hospitalized with the virus rose by one.

The state count of cases rose by 2,781 -- the third daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

The death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 25, to 6,774.

The Health Department's chief medical officer, Jennifer Dillaha, said the new virus numbers are "still concerning."

"The numbers are high, although they've been relatively level for the last few days," she said.

"The hospitalizations didn't increase much, but the thing that really worries me is the record number of people on ventilators, and then, of course, we are seeing many deaths reported due to covid-19."

After falling a day earlier, the number of virus patients on ventilators rose by 11, to 354.

That broke the previous record of 349 covid-19 patients who were on the breathing machines as of Monday.

It was the 11th time the number had risen to a new high since Aug. 9, when it surpassed its previous peak of 268 in January during the winter surge.

After falling by 44 on Tuesday, the number of covid-19 patients in state hospitals rose to 1,368.

That was down from the all-time high of 1,459 that the number reached on Aug. 16 and smaller by three than its peak in January.

Dillaha said that it can take several days after hospitalization before a patient has to go on a ventilator.

That's one possible reason the number of hospitalized virus patients is down from its peak, while the number on ventilators continues to set records.

The number of covid-19 patients in intensive care, which rose to a high of 558 on Monday, fell Wednesday by 16, to 534.

That was still larger by 76 than its peak in January.

The number of intensive-care beds statewide that were unoccupied rose by nine, to 27.

Covid-19 patients made up about 49% of the patients in those beds on Wednesday, down from 50% a day earlier.

Dillaha said 14.8% of state coronavirus tests were positive during the seven-day span ending Tuesday, down from the 15.8% that was initially reported for the week ending Aug. 19.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the number below 10%.

"I'm waiting to see what will happen in the next few days to a week, because I have some concerns about an increase in spread with schools and K through 12 being open, plus colleges and universities, and then pretty soon Labor Day will upon us," Dillaha said.

MORE BEDS AVAILABLE

Jeff Tabor, program manager for Arkansas' COVIDComm system, which coordinates the transfer of covid-19 patients between hospitals, said the availability of intensive care unit beds for such patients had improved since Tuesday morning, when all the hospitals participating in the system reported that they had none available.

As of Wednesday afternoon, four hospitals indicated that they had one or more available ICU beds.

One was in the Arkansas Hospital Association's Arkansas Valley Region in western Arkansas, one was in the Metro region in Central Arkansas, one was in the southeast region, and one was in the northeast region.

He said hospitals had asked for help transferring two patients on Wednesday. In one instance, a transfer ended up not being needed after space became available at the hospital that had made the request. The system was still working on the other request Wednesday afternoon.

"It's been slow -- knock on wood," Tabor said.

In a project aimed at increasing the state's hospital capacity, Baptist Health on Wednesday morning opened the last of the 157 beds for covid-19 patients that are being supported with $37.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by the state.

Those comprise 12 intensive-care beds and 50 regular beds at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, 21 intensive-care beds at Baptist Health-Fort Smith and 74 regular hospital beds at Baptist Health-Van Buren.

Baptist Health spokeswoman Cara Wade said the health system was still working to open an additional 10 intensive care unit beds in North Little Rock and eight in Fort Smith.

Fifteen of the 18 ICU beds will be designated for covid-19 patients, she said.

"Staffing is critical to being able to open these additional ICU beds in a timely manner," Wade said in an email.

"We could potentially have the ICU beds open this week in Fort Smith and next week in North Little Rock."

At its 11 hospitals around the state, she said Baptist Health had 291 covid-19 patients, including 86 who were in the newly opened hospital beds.

The 291 patients included 142 who were in intensive care and 97 who were on ventilators.

"Of our hospitalized patients with COVID, 87 percent are not fully vaccinated," Wade said.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock had 56 covid-19 patients on Wednesday, down from 58 a day earlier, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

The patients as of Wednesday included 27 who were in intensive care, 14 who were on ventilators and three who were on heart-lung bypass machines.

"We're seeing people go onto the ventilators faster with the delta variant, and more of them are in the ICU," Taylor said.

She said eight of the 56 patients had been fully vaccinated.

Hospitals in Washington and Benton counties had 161 covid-19 patients on Wednesday, down from 164 a day earlier and an all-time high of 173 on Aug. 11, a spokeswoman for Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, said in a statement.

"Our exceptional staffs are creating the capacity necessary, but doing so requires holding patients in emergency rooms and/or work with other facilities to transfer patients," Martine Pollard said.

"We are at record levels due to very sick unvaccinated populations. This also comes at the expense of curtailing other health care services, like non-emergent, elective surgeries and other delays."

ACTIVE CASES RISE

Wednesday's statewide increase in cases was larger by 96 than the one the previous Wednesday.

As a result the average daily increase in the state case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 2,242.

That was still down from the nearly seven-month high of 2,351 that the number reached the week ending Aug. 7, however.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 459, to 23,587, which was still below the seven-month high of 25,735 that the number reached Aug. 15.

Of the deaths reported Wednesday, five happened in early July, and the others occurred within the past month, Dillaha said.

According to rankings on Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas had the country's seventh-highest number of new cases per capita during the week ending Tuesday, after Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Georgia.

Arkansas' number of deaths per capita over a rolling seven-day period continued to be the country's second-highest after Louisiana.

Within Arkansas, Washington County had the most new cases on Wednesday, 372, followed by Benton County, which had 235, and Pulaski County, which had 227.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 441,246.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with confirmed infections rose by 81, to 20,878.

The number who have ever been on a ventilator rose by 15, to 2,139.

VACCINATIONS UP

At 12,116, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was larger by more than 1,700 than the one a week earlier.

After falling the previous three days, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 9,818.

"Our vaccine numbers are up from last week, and a large portion of them were second doses," Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Getting fully vaccinated helps protect you from severe illness from COVID, but we need those first doses of the vaccine to increase as well."

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose Wednesday by 5,709, which was smaller by more than 1,400 than the increase a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the number of Arkansans who had been fully vaccinated rose by 6,958, which was larger by 470 than the increase a week earlier.

After hitting its highest level in more than three months the week ending Aug. 7, the average number of Arkansans receiving their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine each day over a rolling seven-day period has fallen from more than 8,700 to fewer than 4,900.

Over the same period, the average daily increase over seven days in the number of Arkansans who are fully vaccinated, meaning they had their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, has risen from about 4,500 to 5,800.

The average daily increase during the week ending Wednesday in the number of Arkansans who were fully vaccinated was more than three times as large as it was in early July.

CLINIC PLANNED

Encouraged by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday for people age 16 and older, the Northwest Arkansas Council announced this week that it will hold a vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at J.B. Hunt's headquarters in Lowell.

Nate Green, a spokesman for the business group, said the council will have 1,200 Pfizer doses available for people receiving their first or second shots as well as people with compromised immune systems who qualify for a third Pfizer dose.

Previous clinics at J.B. Hunt over the past few weeks have drawn up to about 150 people, he said.

"We're thinking we might potentially get more this Friday since the FDA approved it, and that was a lot of the reason for hesitancy that we had seen," Green said.

Before the FDA's action on Monday, the Pfizer vaccine was administered under an emergency use authorization from the agency.

The Pfizer vaccine continues to be administered under that authorization for children age 12-15.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are allowed for people 18 and older, are also administered under emergency use authorizations.

John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said he'd heard of a "small number" of people who gotten their first shots this week as a result of the Pfizer vaccine's approval.

"I didn't expect there to be a mad rush, because they already weren't in a big hurry to begin with," he said.

He said he expects the approval will eventually result in more people getting vaccinated as more people learn about it and employers use it as a basis to adopt vaccination requirements.

"It might be the next time they're at a pharmacy filling their prescription, or the next time they see their doctor, they may have to be counseled and told" about the FDA approval, he said.

"There's so much information being thrown at people, even if it's truthful, it's hard as a layperson, I think, to absorb it and understand what it means."

LOTTERY WINNINGS

Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, said the number of people claiming winnings from lottery tickets distributed as rewards for receiving a vaccine dose fell last week for the first time in six weeks.

He said 544 winning tickets were cashed in last week, down from 642 the previous week.

Hutchinson announced in late May that Arkansans who receive a shot on May 26 or after would be eligible for one of the $20 scratch-off tickets or a pair of gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses worth a total of $21.

People can claim the rewards at vaccination clinics organized by the Health Department or the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care or by taking their vaccination cards to one of the department's local health units.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said 16,025 people had received lottery tickets and 6,960 had received gift certificates as of Tuesday.

So far, one person, a Texas man who had been visiting relatives in Arkansas, has won $1 million from one of the tickets.

The other winnings, in amounts ranging from $20 to $500, rose last week by $25,210, to $191,540.

One more $1 million ticket remained in circulation in the game, known as the $1 Million Spectacular, along with one $50,000 prize and one $10,000 prize.

RANK IMPROVES

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose Wednesday to 1,578,875, or about 52.3% of the state's population.

The number who had been fully vaccinated rose to 1,218,098, or about 40.4% of the population.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 36th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one vaccine dose.

In the percentage of its residents fully vaccinated, it moved up from No. 46 to being roughly tied with Louisiana for having the 45th highest rate, ahead of West Virginia, Idaho, Wyoming, Mississippi and Alabama.

Nationally, 61% of people had received at least one dose, and 51.7% were fully vaccinated.