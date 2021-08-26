80-parcel area included in state's auction plans

HOT SPRINGS -- The commissioner of state lands office will auction about 80 tax-delinquent parcels next month in the Wilson Lake Road area near Lakeside Country Golf Course.

The owner, Benton-based Stephens-Baker Development, was denied a sewer extension that would have serviced some of the undeveloped lots in 2016, when Hot Springs' utility connection and extension policy limited utility access in the unincorporated area of its 145-square-mile service area.

The lots are outside city limits but inside the city's planning area, which extends up to a mile beyond the corporate limits.

The new policy that took effect in April lifted those restrictions due to an inter-local agreement the city and Garland County ratified, giving the area equal access to connections and extensions in return for the county giving the city a share of revenue generated by the county's 0.5% sales tax.

The 80 parcels will be auctioned Sept. 2 at the Hot Springs Convention Center during the land commissioner's annual public auction of tax-delinquent lands in Garland County. More than 450 parcels are on the auction list. They can be viewed on the land commissioner's website, https://www.cosl.org/.

The auction will be held at 10 a.m. in Rooms 102 and 103, according to a land commissioner's office news release. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

"Since we were unable to hold public auctions in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, we are auctioning properties that were scheduled for sale last year," Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land said in the release. "These are properties whose taxes have been delinquent since 2015."

Land said his office will auction two years' worth of properties at next year's auction.

Properties become delinquent when two years of real estate taxes are owed. County tax collectors attempt to collect amounts owed for another two years before referring tax-delinquent properties to the land commissioner.

A land commissioner's office official said Monday that $258,126.50 in real estate taxes are owed on the more than 450 parcels. According to the auction catalog, that amount includes more than $28,000 owed on the 80 parcels in the Wilson Lake Road area.