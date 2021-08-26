911 outage reported in Central Arkansas; authorities say issue affects 'large part' of state

Authorities in Central Arkansas said Thursday morning they were experiencing a “911 outage,” and that the issue may reach across the state.

Little Rock police said residents' 911 calls were going to their nonemergency number, and North Little Rock police and the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said they were also experiencing outages.

Little Rock residents experiencing emergencies are urged to call either (501) 371-4830 or (501) 371-4829.

North Little Rock residents are encouraged to call (501) 758-1234 in the event of an emergency.

Pulaski County residents can call (501) 340-6963.

“A large part” of the state is experiencing the 911 service outage, according to a Twitter post made shortly before 7 a.m. by North Little Rock police. The department said interruption of the service began around 3:30 a.m.

AT&T is working to correct the issue, according to police.

The Conway Police Department also reported a “911 outage” earlier in the morning, but an edited Facebook post by the department said that 911 service has been restored.

They encouraged anyone in Conway experiencing an emergency but having trouble reaching 911 to call (501) 450-6120, and for those in Faulkner County to call (501) 328-5906.

Check back for further updates.

CORRECTION: Authorities reported they were experiencing a "911 outage" on Thursday morning. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the day of the outage.