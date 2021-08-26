A shrinking gap

All Bryant Coach Buck James wants from his team this season is a chance.

He's not banking on the Hornets generating mercy-rule outcomes like they did seven times last year. He's not envisioning multiple victories by 27 points or more like they've done in 21 of their past 26 games. And he isn't anticipating his team possessing the same mental edge over its opponents that was present during its current 30-game winning streak.

In Bryant's case, a chance may be enough for a team that's dominated Class 7A as of late.

"I don't think we're going to have the same kind of team that we've had in the past where we can just dominate all the time," the sixth-year coach said. "If we can go out and be sound, go out and play hard, go out and play with great discipline, go out and play with great intensity, we'll have that chance. It's a very well coached league in 7A football. Everybody has a lot of coaches and everybody has a lot of players.

"But if we can be competitive in this league, we'll have a chance. That's all we're asking our kids to do."

Bryant etched its name in the state record books last season by becoming the first team since Pine Bluff's dominating run from 1993-95 to win three consecutive championships in the state's largest classification. This year, the Hornets are looking to add to that lore by taking home a fourth crown, which is something only two other teams (Pulaski Academy and Barton) have done in the modern era of Arkansas high school football that began in 1968.

"I think Bryant's met their quota of state championships recently, so it's time for them to share the wealth a little bit," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said jokingly. "But nah, Bryant's got to be the favorites. That's just how it works to me. You're the favorite until somebody beats you, and no one's beat them for a while now."

The last time the Hornets lost a game was on Oct. 26, 2018, when North Little Rock overcame a 21-point, first-quarter deficit to pull out a 34-28 victory.

Nine players from last year's team signed to play collegiate sports, including all-state quarterback Austin Ledbetter. The University of Arkansas freshman baseball player threw for more than 3,000 yards and 42 touchdowns as a senior.

Bryant, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in Class 7A, returns just one starter on defense and has a daunting three-game stretch against No. 3 Cabot, No. 6 North Little Rock and No. 5 Conway to end the regular season.

"We're not going to be able to coast through [the season] at all," James said. "This is almost a complete overhaul from last year until now. We're going to have to practice better, play better and compete better. Those are some things that we had to go back to the drawing board on after that scrimmage against Pulaski Academy."

James had mixed feelings about last week's benefit game against the Bruins. Bryant won the matchup 42-38 but struggled at times.

Quarterback Carson Burnett, who's taking over for Ledbetter, had his moments with 120 yards passing and 54 yards rushing, and the offensive line -- led by three-year starters Brooks Edmondson, Will Diggins and Jason Shifflet -- consistently opened holes for running backs Chris Gannaway and Martavion Earl.

But James noted the urgency wasn't where it needed to be against a team like Pulaski Academy, which has won six of the past seven Class 5A state titles.

"I think that game was what we needed," James said. "It got our attention. I don't think we played well, but PA had a lot to do with that. There was a lot more intensity the rest of the week.

"The willingness to learn seemed to be more important. These guys want to do good, there's no doubt about that. It's just that they've watched other guys do it, and they made it look easy."

Bentonville has made things look simple in the 7A-West. The Tigers have won 32 consecutive conference games and captured 14 of the last 15 league titles. Grant is welcoming back a load of talent at the skill spots and hopes his defense plays better than it did a week ago in a scrimmage against Owasso, Okla.

"Our tackling was absolutely atrocious," he said of his team's 28-21 loss. "There's things that we simply didn't do well in that game defensively, and it's something that we've got to work on. The good thing about it is that those things that did go wrong are fixable, and our kids understand that.

"But I really like this group overall. Owasso is probably one of the best teams in Oklahoma, so if you're playing with them, it truthfully makes you feel like you're going to be all right playing teams in your conference and in your state."

The Tigers, who last won a state title in 2014, also will have a new starting quarterback in Drew Wright. But running back Josh Ficklin, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2020, and wide receivers Chas Nimrod and Cooper Smith, a tandem who combined to catch 82 passes last year, all return.

"Our offensive line is coming together, too," Grant said. "Drew understands that he's got two of the top receivers in the state and one of the best backs in the state. So I told him that he doesn't have to be the hero. Just get the ball to your studs and let this thing work."

Work begins immediately for Bentonville against Liberty (Mo.) North on Friday before it welcomes a Conway team, steered by senior playmaker Manny Smith, to Tiger Stadium next week. Grant, like James, is expecting tough challenges throughout league play as well, especially from No. 4 Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber. However, he's confident his team will step up when they need to in order to not only challenge for another conference title but also a state championship.

"I've learned over the years that sometimes my best teams didn't make it to Little Rock," he said, referring to the state final at War Memorial Stadium. "And then, some of our teams that we wouldn't have thought would make it, did. Sometimes, it really just comes down to playing really good football in November.

"I think that's why Cabot was able to advance to the semis last year. Look at North Little Rock for the last several years. Those teams got better each week, and I think that's the key this year."

Running back Josh Ficklin rushed for more than 1,000 yards for Bentonville last season. The Tigers have captured conference championships in 14 of the past 15 seasons. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

Bryant head coach Buck James is shown in this file photo. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES)