Arkansas Education Board gets new member from Blytheville

Randy Henderson of Blytheville is Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s latest appointment to the Arkansas Board of Education.

Henderson’s appointment is through June 30, 2028. He replaces Education Board member Susan Chambers of Bella Vista, whose term expired earlier this summer.

Henderson, 52, is director of community relations at Nucor Corp., where he has worked for more than 24 years.

He has served in an advisory role for educational institutions including the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Advisory Council and the Philander Smith College Business Advisory Council.

Henderson has an associate of arts degree at Arkansas Northeastern College and a bachelor of applied science at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. His focus was on industrial technology/technician.

“Randy’s experience in education and leadership provides him with a vision for the future of Arkansas’ students,” Hutchinson said Thursday in announcing the appointment. “His belief in the power of education for a successful workforce will be of great benefit to our education system and the future of Arkansas.”

Henderson said in a prepared statement that he was grateful for the governor’s confidence in selecting him to work with state leaders and stakeholders to advance educational excellence in the state.

“This is such an incredible honor, and I am beyond humbled for the opportunity to serve on the State Board of Education,” he said.