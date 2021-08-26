Base Fort Chaffee

As the song says, sometimes you run home to a place you've never been before.

The news is coming fast on this, so we'll have to type faster. One day earlier this week, the state learned that the feds were looking at Fort Chaffee as a possible housing facility for Afghan refugees. Then word came that the feds had decided against it. The paper Wednesday said Fort Chaffee will not be used to house refugees "at this time." For the latest, see the news section of this paper.

There is very little good news coming out of Afghanistan. The current American presidential administration has abandoned the country to the tender mercies of the Taliban, a criminal gang that has a history of sheltering terrorists.

Even the president's domestic allies in his own party and the media, but we repeat ourselves, either criticize the decision to surrender or have ordered radio silence. As we asked in this column the other day: How desperate does a person have to be to cling to an airplane as it takes off, only to be blown off at a fatal height? That is Afghanistan. And the people trying to leave have been our allies in the War on Terror.

The Biden administration has pledged to get all Americans out, and has made the right comments about the allies who worked with the Americans in that country over the last 20 years. Some of those Afghans have been translators, truck drivers, even soldiers. And their lives are very much in danger. To show you how the Taliban works, the lives of their families are very much in danger, too.

The United States has to provide for them. If for no other reason than to show the world that it isn't fatal to be an ally of the United States in the next war. But that is only looking at it from the long-term view. As far as the short-term, we have a moral obligation to save those who helped us in our efforts in Afghanistan. That is, we have our souls to think about.

Many Afghans will have to be transported to the USA for processing. They'll have to have someplace to lay their heads while the paperwork is shuffled. And Fort Chaffee in Arkansas was on the list for temporary lodging. It may still be on the list for future reference, depending on how many people our military can get safely out of central Asia.

You might have noticed a few NIMBY comments on social media concerning Fort Chaffee. But Arkansans can be proud that those comments have been few.

For this isn't the Mariel boatlift, in which Castro emptied his jails and set folks free from mental health hospitals. (By the way, according to later researchers, the criminal element was only a fraction of the number of Cubans who made it here.) The 1980 boatlift wasn't our idea. It certainly wasn't a result of U.S. actions.

The plight of refugees from Afghanistan is another story entirely. These are friends who have fought, if not for the American way, then for American interests. These are people who'd likely want education for their daughters. And good jobs. And night classes in English. If they don't already speak it.

Fort Chaffee, if it is used, would just be a staging ground. But if some of those who process out chose to stay in Arkansas, welcome home, y'all. Some will probably be highly educated and grateful to be here. They'd make great citizens and neighbors. And employees and employers. What a country. What a citizenry.

It's the least we can do. And never let it be said that the current American presidential administration, when it comes to our Afghan allies, doesn't do the least it can do.