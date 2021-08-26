Benefits With Friends: Ozark cuisine, local chef featured at benefit

James Beard semi-finalist Chef Rob Connoley's Bulrush restaurant will offer a one-night-only pop-up dinner today at 7 p.m. at the College at Cane Hill near Lincoln.

Bulrush is a contemporary tasting menu restaurant in St. Louis that uses early 19th century archival research to define the origins of Ozark foods from the Osage, settlers and the enslaved. Their archival work spins off into numerous secondary projects such as an 1841 seed store inventory, which drives the restaurant's menu. The restaurant has been featured in numerous publications including Smithsonian magazine, Civil Eats, BBC Travel, and the Julia Child Foundation's Inside Julia's Kitchen.

"From the beginning one of my primary goals has been to give Ozark food the credit it deserves," says Connoley. "Hunting, foraging, food preservation are all part of what makes the Ozark region great. That was true in the past, and it is true now. My job is to be a student of the past and to point those roots to a new future through contemporary cooking techniques and styles."

This meal is a fundraiser for "A Taste of History," a PBS show with 15 Emmy awards and more than 2 million views on Amazon Prime per episode. The "Taste of History" production crew is dedicating the entire episode to Ozark foods. "The reason I'm taking my show on the road to Northwest Arkansas is to highlight the work of the College at Cane Hill, and chef and author Erin Rowe. Both are continuing the work of the early Ozark residents and are crucial in telling the story of Ozark foods," Connoley continues.

The dinner will feature a seven-course tasting menu. Tickets are $100, which includes tax and tip. Organizers say the dinner will be held indoors at Cane Hill College, but total capacity for the venue will be at 25% for the event, and tables will be spaced out. Masks will be required for entry and any time diners are out of their seats and moving about the space.

Tickets can be purchased at: exploretock.com/bulrush/event/291763/historic-cane-hill-ozarks-with-chef-rob-connoley

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com