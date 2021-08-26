Bidders turn out to scoop up land

Colton Thomas spoke quickly and efficiently.

"The bidding will begin at $1,500. I've got 15. What would you like to bid, sir?"

Thomas was the auctioneer as the state Lands Commission hoped to sell off 260 parcels of tax-delinquent property in Jefferson County.

"Seventeen, 18, 19, 2,000, 2,500, 4,000; $4,000 is the amount bid on parcel 2015," Thomas said to the 200 or so people who had gathered in a banquet room at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Tuesday morning.

There were no frills. Thomas stood at the front of the room behind a small lectern, surrounded by two assistants from the sales office of the lands office. Spread out on the floor was a sea of folding chairs, all filled by the interested or the curious or both.

By the door, there was another table where three other sales people sat, some taking notes of what bidder was buying which property and some taking money from the successful bidders.

The number of parcels was closer to 300 a few days before the sale, but the total had been whittled down as property owners or other parties came forward to satisfy the owed tax before the property changed hands.

"Forty-five hundred, 5,000, 6,500, 7,000. That's $7,000 on parcel 2015 going once ..."

A hand shot up holding a bidder number.

"We have 7,500, 8,000. $8,000 going once, going twice, sold to bidder number 80 for $8,000."

And on Thomas went to the next parcel.

If the winning bidder was elated and the losing bidders dejected, there was no indication as the audience was as quiet as church, with most people following along as properties came and went, making notes on legal pads or other scratches of paper, waiting for the property or properties they were interested in to come up for sale.

Almost 100 bidders showed up for the sale, although many arrived with spouses or children or siblings to see if they could pick up a house or a piece of land for a good price. Sometimes they were successful and sometimes they weren't; such are auctions.

On the hopeful side was Kamal Ellis, who walked in a little after the 10 a.m. sale had started. Ellis had a yellow pad filled with hand-written notes on all of the properties that were coming up for sale. Asked which one or ones he was interested in, he flipped through the pages, counting.

"There are six houses that look good that I'm interested in," Ellis said. "I'm going to try to bid on them."

Ellis owns Clean Sweep, a company that he uses to renovate houses and rent them out. And he's had good luck at the auction in past years, he said.

"I've been coming here, shoot, since 2001," he said. "I've been buying quite a few properties."

Then there was Tabitha Wilson, who waited until she got to the pay table to express her joy in being the successful bidder on five lots. Wearing a ball cap and headphones and a mask, her eyes lit up and she clapped her hands -- silently.

"I got me two," Wilson said excitedly. "One has three lots and one has two lots. All for about $500."

Wilson said she was going to build mini-houses, which are self-contained homes generally defined as having around 600 square feet.

he said she had not ever attended an auction or built on such properties before.

"I'm new at it," she said, clapping again, adding that when she got the structures built she planned to rent them out. "I'm so happy!"

At the other end of the spectrum was Allen Richardson II, a man who knew when to fold 'em. Richardson, whose family is in construction and real estate, has attended many tax-delinquent auctions and had his son with him for the first time so he could get some experience.

Richardson said he had his eye on a parcel in White Hall.

"It was 2 acres and a small 1,300-square-foot house, and the house looked terrible," he said. "I could have bought it, but people come here and the adrenaline starts pumping and pretty soon, they've bid the price up beyond what the property is worth. It's a crapshoot."

Richardson said he goes to the sale with a price in mind and sticks to it.

"I knew what my budget was," Richardson said. "There's always next time."

The Jefferson County auction was better than average, according to state lands officials. Sixty one of the 260 parcels didn't get any interest, but the other 199 were sold, according to Nikki Heck, a spokesperson. The property taxes owed was almost $208,000, and the amount bid was just over $459,000, for a total of about $667,000, which will be split between the state and Jefferson County.

Heck said the 15-year average for the sale is that 48 bidders show up compared with 98 on Tuesday, and the average percentage of properties sold is 16% compared with 76% on Tuesday.

Properties end up on the auction block after taxes are delinquent for two years at the county level and two years at the state level. Despite that circumstance and the fact that the auction has now ended, the original property owners have 10 days from the sale date to reclaim their property. Otherwise, the parcel is well on its way to having a new owner.

And Jefferson County finally gets paid some back taxes.

"Last year, this office sent more than $17 million to school districts and county governments," said Commissioner Tommy Land. "Of that, $463,784.80 went to Jefferson County, helping fund everything from roads to schools."

The 61 parcels that didn't sell will be put on the state website after 30 days and can then be purchased through an online auction.