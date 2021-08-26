Bikes, Blues & BBQ postponed after university pulls agreement for lots

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bikes, Blues & BBQ is postponed after the University of Arkansas on Thursday said it would not allow the festival to use university-owned lots for this year's rally.

University spokesman Mark Rushing said in an email Thursday that administrators, along with Razorback athletics, believe it is in the "best interest of the community" to terminate the license agreement that would have allowed festival organizers to use university lots.

The festival, previously scheduled for Sept. 22-25, was to have its main stage at the east lot of Baum-Walker Stadium.

Tommy Sisemore, Bikes and Blues executive director, in a news release Thursday evening said the rally's organizers did not feel they could offer a quality event with such a massive change on short notice. The event is postponed, not canceled, he said, and updates will be posted to the event's social media pages.

Festival organizers will watch hospital activity over the next 30, 60 and 90 days to see if there is a decline in hospitalizations, Sisemore said in a text. Then organizers will try to schedule accordingly.

Organizers announced the move from the city-owned Walton Arts Center lot on Dickson Street in a July 17 Facebook post. The move had been planned months in advance to avoid conflict with planned construction of the arts corridor downtown and the associated parking deck to go up northwest of Dickson Street and West Avenue.

Hosting the festival was put into question after Washington Regional Medical Center sent a letter to the city Wednesday saying hospital resources in the region already are pushed to the limit because of a surge of covid-19 patients, and that hosting the festival would "invite disaster."

The same letter was sent to leadership with Bikes and Blues, the university and Rogers Mayor Greg Hines on Thursday, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Some events of the festival were planned to be held in downtown Rogers.

Additionally, Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer, sent a letter on behalf of the city's Board of Health to university and festival leadership outlining many of Washington Regional's same concerns.

The Board of Health on Wednesday recommended the rally be canceled or postponed until the number of hospitalizations and covid-19 cases subsides.

Birch Wright, chief operating officer for Washington Regional, told the city's health board on Wednesday area hospitals are concerned with the lack of staff and resources to deal with a higher number of trauma patients that typically are admitted during the rally. Additionally, bringing together potentially up to 300,000 people in close proximity could spread covid-19 even more in the region, he said.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ is operated by a nonprofit board. The city historically has issued permits for the festival to use the Walton Arts Center lot for its main stage and vendors, but the festival did not apply for a permit this year.