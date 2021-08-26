Bridgewater named Broncos' starting QB

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular.

Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.

"It was really, really close," said Fangio, adding there never really was a clear-cut winner. "We had to make a tough choice, but we feel we can win with both of them."

What broke the tie was Bridgewater's cool headedness, confidence and a veteran's savvy honed over seven seasons and five stops in the NFL during a career defined by his comeback from a devastating knee injury.

Bridgewater took the news in stride.

"It was very exciting, " he said. "I'm just happy that I get an opportunity and happy that I get to just continue to lead."

Lock was gutted by the decision.

"It's disappointing, every feeling you could possibly have at this point on this day in this circumstance, they're running deep," he said. "I feel like I was playing some of the best football that I've ever played in the league. I was more confident than I've ever been.

"This is such a special team, I was hoping and looking forward to being able to lead this team. But no finger-pointing. No negativity. It's going to be about me still finding ways to make this team great."

He said he'll be the best backup he possibly can while smoothing the rough edges off his game so that he's ready whenever his time comes again.

"I'll be ready for it whenever," Lock said. "There won't be any lack of work. I'm going to try to get better every single day."

For much of training camp, the QB clash was a drudging one in which neither passer strung together stellar performances from one day to the next, and sometimes not even from one drill to another. But they elevated their play in the exhibition blowouts at Minnesota and Seattle.

Lock's preseason included an 80-yard touchdown throw to K.J. Hamler, and just Tuesday he began practice with a 60-yard dime to Jerry Jeudy.

Fangio is 12-20 in two seasons, including 0-7 in September, and he cannot afford another slow start with the Giants, Jaguars and Jets on tap next month.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during NFL football training practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, back, passes the ball to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam as they take part in drills during an NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)