Class 7A Super Six capsules

No. 1

Bryant

COACH Buck James

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2020 RECORD 13-0

KEY RETURNERS RB Chris Gannaway (Jr., 5-11, 160), OL Will Diggins (Sr., 6-4, 285), OL Brooks Edmonson (Sr., 6-5, 290), FS Malachi Graham (Jr., 6-0, 180)

NOTEWORTHY The Hornets have to replace 10 starters on defense, one of the highest amounts in Class 7A. ... James has won 56 of his 64 games as Bryant's head coach. ... Quarterback Carson Burnett threw only a handful of passes last season in relief of then-starter Austin Ledbetter. ... Bryant's first home game is on Sept. 3 against Marion, then it won't play at Hornets Stadium again until Oct. 1.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Saturday;vs. Benton (War Memorial Stadium)

Sept. 3;Marion

Sept. 10;at Longview, Texas

Sept. 24;at Fort Smith Northside*

Oct. 1;Little Rock Catholic*

Oct. 8;at Little Rock Central*

Oct. 15;Little Rock Southwest*

Oct. 22;at Cabot*

Oct. 29;North Little Rock*

Nov. 5;at Conway*

*7A-Central Conference game

No. 2

Bentonville

COACH Jody Grant

CONFERENCE 7A-West

2020 RECORD 10-1

KEY RETURNERS WR Chase Nimrod (Sr., 6-3, 185), WR Cooper Smith (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Josh Ficklin (Jr., 5-10, 200), FS Jackson Hutchens (Sr., 5-10, 160)

NOTEWORTHY The Tigers ripped off 10 consecutive victories last year but were beaten by Cabot in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. ... Transfers Joey Su'a and Kendrick Saulu should help Bentonville immediately. ... Five of Bentonville's first six games are at Tiger Stadium. ... The last in-conference loss for the Tigers came in 2016, a 29-15 defeat to Springdale Har-Ber.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 28;Liberty (Mo.) North

Sept. 3;Conway

Sept. 10;Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst

Sept. 24;at Springdale Har-Ber*

Oct. 1;Fort Smith Southside*

Oct. 8;Rogers Heritage*

Oct. 15;at Fayetteville*

Oct. 22;at Rogers*

Oct. 29;Springdale*

Nov. 5;at Bentonville West*

*7A-West Conference game

No. 3

Cabot

COACH Scott Reed

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2020 RECORD 8-4

KEY RETURNERS WR Braden Jay (Sr., 5-8, 180), RB Mason Bell (Sr., 5-9, 175), DL Justin Sobczak (Sr., 6-6, 240), DL Eric Master (Sr., 6-1, 280)

NOTEWORTHY Cabot won its first five games of 2020 before losing two in a row to Conway and Bryant. ... The Panthers haven't won a state title since 2020. ... Reed is set to begin his third season with the program. ... Cabot hasn't had a 10-win season since 2015 when it captured its last conference championship.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;at Searcy

Sept. 3;Jonesboro

Sept. 10;El Dorado

Sept. 24;at Little Rock Catholic*

Oct. 1;Little Rock Southwest*

Oct. 8;at Conway*

Oct. 15;at Little Rock Central*

Oct. 22;Bryant*

Oct. 29;at Fort Smith Northside*

Nov. 5;North Little Rock*

*7A-Central Conference game

No. 4

Fayetteville

COACH Casey Dick

CONFERENCE 7A-West

2020 RECORD 4-6

KEY RETURNERS QB Bladen Fike (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Isaiah Sategna (Sr., 5-11, 165), RB/LB Kaiden Turner (Sr., 6-2, 220), DB Ryan Maxwell (Sr., 5-8, 165)

NOTEWORTHY Fike threw for nearly 1,800 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. ... Turner committed to Indiana earlier this year after receiving offers from Arkansas, Louisville and Washington State, among others. ... The Bulldogs alternate home and away games in their first seven contests, beginning with their opener against Conway in Fayetteville. ... Fifteen starters return for Casey Dick's team.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;Conway

Sept. 3;at Owasso, Okla.

Sept. 10;North Little Rock

Sept. 24;at Bentonville West*

Oct. 1;Rogers*

Oct. 8;at Fort Smith Southside*

Oct. 15;Bentonville*

Oct. 22;at Springdale*

Oct. 29;at Rogers Heritage*

Nov. 5;Springdale Har-Ber*

*7A-West Conference

No. 5

Conway

COACH Keith Fimple

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2020 RECORD 8-4

KEY RETURNERS RB Manny Smith (Sr., 5-8, 165), LB Jayden Robinson (Jr., 5-9, 165), SS Ashton Wallace (Sr., 6-0, 190), WR West Boudreaux (Sr., 5-9, 155)

NOTEWORTHY Conway gave up an average of 63 points in two losses to top-ranked Bryant last year. ... The Wampus Cats have won 34 games since 2017, the fourth most in Class 7A during that time. ... The last time the team won an outright 7A-Central championship was in 2014. ... It's been 54 years since Conway has captured a state title.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;at Fayetteville

Sept. 3;at Bentonville

Sept. 10;Jonesboro

Sept. 24;Little Rock Southwest*

Oct. 1;at North Little Rock*

Oct. 8;Cabot*

Oct. 15;at Fort Smith Northside*

Oct. 22;Little Rock Central*

Oct. 29;at Little Rock Catholic*

Nov. 5;Bryant*

*7A-Central Conference game

No. 6

North Little Rock

COACH Randy Sandefur

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2020 RECORD 11-2

KEY RETURNERS DL Braxton Johnson (Sr., 6-0, 305), LB Davian Vayson (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Torrance Moore (Jr., 5-11, 190), WR Jiquori Stewart (Sr., 6-0, 165)

NOTEWORTHY The only team to beat the Charging Wildcats last season was No. 1 Bryant. ... Sandefur had been an assistant coach for nearly 40 years until being promoted to head coach when J.R. Eldridge left last winter. ... North Little Rock has posted four seasons of at least 11 victories over the past five years. ... Tennessee-Martin offered Johnson his first NCAA Division I scholarship.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 3;Springdale Har-Ber

Sept. 10;at Fayetteville

Sept. 17;at West Memphis

Sept. 24;at Little Rock Central*

Oct. 1;Conway*

Oct. 8;at Little Rock Southwest*

Oct. 15;Little Rock Catholic*

Oct. 22;Fort Smith Northside*

Oct. 29;at Bryant*

Nov. 5;at Cabot*

*7A-Central Conference game