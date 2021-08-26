Class 7A Super Six capsules

No. 1
Bryant
COACH Buck James
CONFERENCE 7A-Central
2020 RECORD 13-0
KEY RETURNERS RB Chris Gannaway (Jr., 5-11, 160), OL Will Diggins (Sr., 6-4, 285), OL Brooks Edmonson (Sr., 6-5, 290), FS Malachi Graham (Jr., 6-0, 180)
NOTEWORTHY The Hornets have to replace 10 starters on defense, one of the highest amounts in Class 7A. ... James has won 56 of his 64 games as Bryant's head coach. ... Quarterback Carson Burnett threw only a handful of passes last season in relief of then-starter Austin Ledbetter. ... Bryant's first home game is on Sept. 3 against Marion, then it won't play at Hornets Stadium again until Oct. 1.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Saturday;vs. Benton (War Memorial Stadium)
Sept. 3;Marion
Sept. 10;at Longview, Texas
Sept. 24;at Fort Smith Northside*
Oct. 1;Little Rock Catholic*
Oct. 8;at Little Rock Central*
Oct. 15;Little Rock Southwest*
Oct. 22;at Cabot*
Oct. 29;North Little Rock*
Nov. 5;at Conway*
*7A-Central Conference game
No. 2
Bentonville
COACH Jody Grant
CONFERENCE 7A-West
2020 RECORD 10-1
KEY RETURNERS WR Chase Nimrod (Sr., 6-3, 185), WR Cooper Smith (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Josh Ficklin (Jr., 5-10, 200), FS Jackson Hutchens (Sr., 5-10, 160)
NOTEWORTHY The Tigers ripped off 10 consecutive victories last year but were beaten by Cabot in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. ... Transfers Joey Su'a and Kendrick Saulu should help Bentonville immediately. ... Five of Bentonville's first six games are at Tiger Stadium. ... The last in-conference loss for the Tigers came in 2016, a 29-15 defeat to Springdale Har-Ber.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 28;Liberty (Mo.) North
Sept. 3;Conway
Sept. 10;Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst
Sept. 24;at Springdale Har-Ber*
Oct. 1;Fort Smith Southside*
Oct. 8;Rogers Heritage*
Oct. 15;at Fayetteville*
Oct. 22;at Rogers*
Oct. 29;Springdale*
Nov. 5;at Bentonville West*
*7A-West Conference game
No. 3
Cabot
COACH Scott Reed
CONFERENCE 7A-Central
2020 RECORD 8-4
KEY RETURNERS WR Braden Jay (Sr., 5-8, 180), RB Mason Bell (Sr., 5-9, 175), DL Justin Sobczak (Sr., 6-6, 240), DL Eric Master (Sr., 6-1, 280)
NOTEWORTHY Cabot won its first five games of 2020 before losing two in a row to Conway and Bryant. ... The Panthers haven't won a state title since 2020. ... Reed is set to begin his third season with the program. ... Cabot hasn't had a 10-win season since 2015 when it captured its last conference championship.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;at Searcy
Sept. 3;Jonesboro
Sept. 10;El Dorado
Sept. 24;at Little Rock Catholic*
Oct. 1;Little Rock Southwest*
Oct. 8;at Conway*
Oct. 15;at Little Rock Central*
Oct. 22;Bryant*
Oct. 29;at Fort Smith Northside*
Nov. 5;North Little Rock*
*7A-Central Conference game
No. 4
Fayetteville
COACH Casey Dick
CONFERENCE 7A-West
2020 RECORD 4-6
KEY RETURNERS QB Bladen Fike (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Isaiah Sategna (Sr., 5-11, 165), RB/LB Kaiden Turner (Sr., 6-2, 220), DB Ryan Maxwell (Sr., 5-8, 165)
NOTEWORTHY Fike threw for nearly 1,800 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. ... Turner committed to Indiana earlier this year after receiving offers from Arkansas, Louisville and Washington State, among others. ... The Bulldogs alternate home and away games in their first seven contests, beginning with their opener against Conway in Fayetteville. ... Fifteen starters return for Casey Dick's team.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;Conway
Sept. 3;at Owasso, Okla.
Sept. 10;North Little Rock
Sept. 24;at Bentonville West*
Oct. 1;Rogers*
Oct. 8;at Fort Smith Southside*
Oct. 15;Bentonville*
Oct. 22;at Springdale*
Oct. 29;at Rogers Heritage*
Nov. 5;Springdale Har-Ber*
*7A-West Conference
No. 5
Conway
COACH Keith Fimple
CONFERENCE 7A-Central
2020 RECORD 8-4
KEY RETURNERS RB Manny Smith (Sr., 5-8, 165), LB Jayden Robinson (Jr., 5-9, 165), SS Ashton Wallace (Sr., 6-0, 190), WR West Boudreaux (Sr., 5-9, 155)
NOTEWORTHY Conway gave up an average of 63 points in two losses to top-ranked Bryant last year. ... The Wampus Cats have won 34 games since 2017, the fourth most in Class 7A during that time. ... The last time the team won an outright 7A-Central championship was in 2014. ... It's been 54 years since Conway has captured a state title.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;at Fayetteville
Sept. 3;at Bentonville
Sept. 10;Jonesboro
Sept. 24;Little Rock Southwest*
Oct. 1;at North Little Rock*
Oct. 8;Cabot*
Oct. 15;at Fort Smith Northside*
Oct. 22;Little Rock Central*
Oct. 29;at Little Rock Catholic*
Nov. 5;Bryant*
*7A-Central Conference game
No. 6
North Little Rock
COACH Randy Sandefur
CONFERENCE 7A-Central
2020 RECORD 11-2
KEY RETURNERS DL Braxton Johnson (Sr., 6-0, 305), LB Davian Vayson (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Torrance Moore (Jr., 5-11, 190), WR Jiquori Stewart (Sr., 6-0, 165)
NOTEWORTHY The only team to beat the Charging Wildcats last season was No. 1 Bryant. ... Sandefur had been an assistant coach for nearly 40 years until being promoted to head coach when J.R. Eldridge left last winter. ... North Little Rock has posted four seasons of at least 11 victories over the past five years. ... Tennessee-Martin offered Johnson his first NCAA Division I scholarship.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Sept. 3;Springdale Har-Ber
Sept. 10;at Fayetteville
Sept. 17;at West Memphis
Sept. 24;at Little Rock Central*
Oct. 1;Conway*
Oct. 8;at Little Rock Southwest*
Oct. 15;Little Rock Catholic*
Oct. 22;Fort Smith Northside*
Oct. 29;at Bryant*
Nov. 5;at Cabot*
*7A-Central Conference game