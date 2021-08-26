LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Cliff & Susan hit the road for Conway, Spa City gigs

Cliff (Prowse) & Susan (Erwin Prowse) are a married couple based in Little Rock who stay busy touring, farming, running their own businesses and holding regular jobs while entertaining audiences with a repertoire of 1,000 songs.

Today, Cliff & Susan will perform at 10 p.m. at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556; bearsdenpizza.net. Ashtyn Barbaree & Sarah Loethen will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant.

On Friday and Saturday, Cliff & Susan are in Hot Springs to perform their "Pink Piano Show" from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

LITTLE ROCK/NLR

Tiny Towns and Any Given Room will perform at 8 p.m. today ($7); Dylan Earl and Willi Carlisle will perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($10) and Jeremy Pinnell will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 374-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Hellcamino vs Liquid Voodoo will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. Admission is $10. (501) 835-5510.

◼️ KC Bones will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Chad Marshall Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Corey Fontenot will perform at 6 p.m. today; Maximum Overdrive will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Markus Pearson Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock/.

◼️ Brian Ramsey will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ 50 Sumthin will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Shoe Tree Hangout, 23713 N. Sardis Road, Mabelvale. Admission is $10. (501) 507-8159.

◼️ Raising Grey will perform from 9-11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

Derek Wood performs with The Going Jessies in this file photo. The band ventures out to Roland on Saturday to play at River Bottom Winery. They’ll be joined by The Steve Krump Band. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

◼️ The Going Jessies will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and The Steve Krump Band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Jake Lung will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Wightman Harris will perform at noon Saturday and DJ Pandamonium will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Anthony Gomes will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($20) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. The Roads Below will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. ($15) (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cheba Hut, 10825 Kanis Road, Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 420-1420; chebahut.com.

◼️ Liquid Kitty will perform at 7 p.m. Friday ($10 cover) and Huckleberry Jam, Billy Masters Band and Brian Mullen begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($15 cover) at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. (501) 945-9042.

◼️ Townsend will perform for "Riffs at Stifft" from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Jay Yates will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the WXYZ bar at the Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock. (501) 791-9999.

◼️ Stays in Vegas will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

BENTON

RevNfox, Kion, Lamar and Rapid Fire Ministries will perform at a free block party at 4 p.m. Saturday that will also feature free food at Ralph Bunche Community Park, 1300 S. East St., Benton.

CADDO VALLEY

Tripswitch will perform from 8-midnight Friday and Aaron Owen will perform from 8-midnight Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. Admission is free. (870) 245-3800.

CAMDEN

Blackstrap will perform at 7 p.m. today and Kaci Raye will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CLARKSVILLE

Presley Drake will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Crosswoods Restaurant & Sports Club, 2614 W. Main St., Clarksville, (479) 754-8080; crosswoodsrestaurant.com.

CONWAY

Lamar Flowers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 201, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Trey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Clayton Nichols will perform from 6-8 p.m. today; The Sam Albright Band will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Maximum Overdrive will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway/.

EL DORADO

Hisyde will perform at 8 p.m. today at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is $7. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Earl & Them will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Admission is $8. (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

◼️ Taylor Edwards will perform from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, followed by The Justin Logan Trio from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Jenna & the Soulshakers from 2-3 p.m., Jason Campbell & Dem Boyz from 3:30-5 p.m., Kelsey Lamb from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Mister Lucky from 7-9 p.m. at the second annual SOAR NWA balloon festival at Drake Field, 4500 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. Adult admission is $15 in advance, $25 at the gate; children 3-10, $5 in advance, $10 at the gate. (479) 636-5082; soarnwa.com.

HARRISON

Presley Drake will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Buffalo Grill, 8800 Arkansas 7 South, Harrison, (870) 204-5100.

HOT SPRINGS

Christine & the B Side will perform from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the 420 Eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 420-3286.

◼️ Lingos & The Whiskey 3 will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-5225.

◼️ The Bhakti House Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Star Portal, 208 Gum Springs Road, Mountain Pine. Admission is $20 advance or $30 at the door.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform at 9 p.m. Friday; and Funkin' Gonuts will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday and The Roads Below will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ DJ Beetle Juice (also known as Dean Agus) will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Warehouse, 301 Broadway St., Hot Springs. Admission is $5. (501) 538-0399.

◼️ Brian Mullen will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Feelin Groovy will perform a "Remember Woodstock" concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Charlie Moore and Ken Tillery will present "Mountain Music and Its Roots" as part of the Arkansas Heritage Festival at 11 a.m. Saturday. Terry Diggs will present "Folklore and Songs of the Ouachita Mountains" at 1 p.m. at the Ponce de Leon Center, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village. (501) 922-4231.

◼️ Buh Jones will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

JACKSONVILLE

GMG Band II will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville. (501) 982-2900.

MOUNT IDA

MJ & The Geezers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County Front Porch stage, outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. Admission is free, but donations to the band will be accepted. (870) 867-2723.

ROGERS

Luke Bryan will bring his "Proud To Be Right Here Tour," which will also feature Dylan Scott and Runaway June, for a show at 7 p.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets range from $60 general admission to $79.75, $109.75, $120, $129.75 for reserved and $135 for pit standing room only. (479) 443-5600; info@amptickets.com.

SCRANTON

Presley Drake will perform at 6 p.m. today at Pridgin Family Brewery, 1328 Rodeo Arena Road, Scranton, (479) 938-7163.

FUTURE EVENTS

The Oaklawn Events Center, which recently opened in Hot Springs, has announced a batch of future shows, all with a starting time of 7 p.m.

Night Ranger – Sept. 10. $40 to $65.

The Oak Ridge Boys – Sept. 17. $40 to $60.

Sara Evans – Oct. 23. $40 to $190.

Commodores – Nov. 12. $40 to $65.

Tanya Tucker – Dec. 18. $35 to $55.

RESCHEDULED

Jimmy Buffett's "Life on the Flip Side Tour," which had been scheduled for Sept. 14 at the WalMart AMP in Rogers, has been rescheduled to June 9, 2022.