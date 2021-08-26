Covid-19 news in brief

Website updates school-shot rates

The nonprofit Arkansas Center for Health Improvement on Wednesday released a map of vaccination rate data for each of the state’s 234 school districts with distinct geographical boundaries.

The data is not specific to students, but rather shows the rates for all residents within the district’s boundaries.

As of Aug. 16, no school district in the state had a higher vaccination rate than the Bentonville district’s 46% rate, according to the center.

The map appeared to show more than 25 school districts with rates less than half of that, but many of the districts with the lowest rates are close to the state’s borders. In announcing the map, the center stated that data is available only for those vaccinated in Arkansas, so the rates in some districts could be underreported.

Dr. Joe Thompson, the center’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement suggested that the data could be used “to support local policymakers in decisions related” covid-19.

The center’s info is at: https://achi.net/covid19/

— Jaime Adame

LR district reports 12 positives in day

In the Little Rock School District, three schools had reports of positive coronavirus test results over a 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Wakefield Elementary had five positive test results among students, while Mabelvale Elementary and J.A. Fair K-8 Preparatory Academy each had two cases. In all, the district listed 11 positive tests among students and one positive result among staff over the 24-hour period.

Health Department data from earlier in the week showed increasing numbers of covid-19 cases among students and staff statewide.

— Jaime Adame

University pushes homecoming back

The University of the Ozarks, a private university in Clarksville, on Wednesday announced the postponement of homecoming events scheduled for October. The university’s new homecoming dates are April 8-10.

In a statement, Brian Henderson, the university’s director of alumni engagement and annual giving, cited “rising cases and concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.” “Ozarks alumni deserve the opportunity to step on campus without multiple restrictions in place and we hope to make that a reality by pushing homecoming to the spring,” Henderson said. The most recent covid-19 update on the university’s website listed four active cases.

Some universities on Wednesday reported increases in active cases compared to earlier in the week.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Wednesday updated its covid-19 dashboard to list 63 active cases, up from 37 cases listed on Monday. Arkansas State University, the second-largest university in the state behind UA, listed 35 active cases as of Wednesday, up from 26 a day earlier. The latest totals remain well below peaks of last fall, when UA had several hundred active cases.

— Jaime Adame

Uniform supplier gives masks to UA

FAYETTEVILLE — Cintas, a company that supplies uniforms and other products to businesses, has given 57,000 masks to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Face coverings are recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help reduce the spread of the virus. The CDC recommends masks be worn in public areas indoors — regardless of vaccination status — if an area has high or substantial transmission.

The two-ply cloth masks are considered machine washable, said UA spokeswoman Jennifer Holland. They have already been distributed to departments and units at the university, which on Aug. 11 put in place an indoor face covering requirement.

“These masks will contribute significantly to our strategy for a successful face-to-face fall,” Melissa Harwood-Rom, UA’s interim vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a statement. “Our ability to provide masks in the classroom will enhance the safety for students, faculty and staff.” Holland said UA has about 100,000 medical masks, which have been made available to faculty members so they can have extras available in classrooms.

Cintas is based in Cincinnati, but has an outlet in Springdale. The university announced the gift has having a value of more than $140,000. Holland said the company reached out to the university about the donation.

“We hope this donation of masks to the University of Arkansas will help students, faculty and staff feel more comfortable and safe as in-person learning on campus returns this fall,” Ryan Scogin, general manager of the Spring-dale site, said in a statement released by the university.

— Jaime Adame

