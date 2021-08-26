Crowd in Minnesota protests pipeline

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Protesters descended upon the Minnesota state Capitol on Wednesday to rally against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline as the project nears completion.

The rally, part of a series of events called Treaties over Tar Sands organized by tribal and environmental activists, called on Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the Line 3 replacement pipeline project. Construction began in December and oil is expected to start flowing before the end of the year.

Opponents of the pipeline, which would carry Canadian tar sands oil and lighter crude, argue the project violates Native American treaty rights and will aggravate climate change and risk spills that would contaminate areas where people hunt, fish and gather wild rice.

Organizers estimated the crowd at more than 2,000 while Capitol security officials put it at about 1,000.

Line 3 opponents are running out of options for stopping the project in court. The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a challenge to last year's decision by the Public Utilities Commission to grant a certificate of need and route permit and approve the environmental review for the project.