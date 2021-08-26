CYCLING: Joe Martin Stage Race brings hundreds of cyclists to Northwest Arkansas this weekend

Over 750 professional and amateur bikers represented by 27 countries and all 50 states will be welcomed to Northwest Arkansas for day one of the 44th annual Joe Martin Stage Race today.

The four-day event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. with both men's and women's road races from Walker Park and will conclude Sunday with criterium races downtown Fayetteville.

The event is one of only three races in the 2021 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) America Tour held in the United States.

Tom Ewart, a public relations spokesman for the race, said the long-standing event has helped Fayetteville earn a global biking reputation.

"This race is on the international cycling calendar, which is a big deal," Ewart said. "Being on that calendar is very significant. In the biking world this is a very well-known race, and this year we'll actually have several Tour de France riders competing. In fact, because of it, Fayetteville was given the 'Bike City' label by the UCI."

The Bike City Designation given to Fayetteville on Feb. 4 by the UCI made it the first city in the United States distinguished with that label. This identification is awarded to locations internationally that not only host high-level events such as the Joe Martin Stage Race, but also invest in developing biking within the community through programs and infrastructure advancements.

The criterium races in downtown Fayetteville on the last day of competition have historically drawn large, family-friendly audiences, a sign of Northwest Arkansas' interest in the sport.

"Down the street from the finish line, there's usually tons of people watching," Ewart said. "People love watching the criterium races because these races have lots of laps, so spectators can watch the riders come flying by every five to 10 minutes."

For those interested in catching the action, a list of the best viewing spots for each race is provided on the Joe Martin Stage Race website, along with an event schedule.

The multi-day competition is named after the former Joe Martin, who served as race director for over 10 years when it called the Fayetteville Spring Classic. Upon his passing due to cancer in 1989, the race was renamed in his honor.

A free kid's ride (for children ages 3-to-9) will be offered Sunday at 1:20 pm in conjunction with Fayetteville Public Schools and the Fayetteville Wheelmen. This will be an opportunity for children to ride tricycles or bikes on a portion of the same course as the professionals.

This event is meant to promote both health and participation and will follow with a medal presented to each child. Registration and release forms can be filled out under a tent at the intersection of Church Ave. and Mountain St. from 11:30 am-1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Additional information about the race is available at joemartinstagerace.com.