Dallas County man accused of possession, distribution of child porn ordered held until trial

A Dallas County man accused of receipt/distribution and possession of child pornography was ordered by a federal magistrate judge Wednesday to remain in jail while his case is being adjudicated.

Clay Trimble, 29, of Fordyce was arraigned in federal court July 29, two days after an FBI search of his residence turned up two thumb drives containing images of suspected child pornography, according to reports. On Wednesday, he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe via video conference link from the Dallas County jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who is prosecuting the case, requested that bail for Trimble be denied, saying he posed too great a danger to the community to be released. Volpe ruled that no condition or combination of conditions could ensure the safety of community and ordered Trimble to be held over for trial.

A trial date of Sept. 27 before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. has been set.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent James Arnold, Trimble rose to the FBI's attention through postings on a website accessible over the Tor network and dedicated to the advertisement and distribution of child pornography. The website was being monitored by an undercover FBI agent. Arnold said a subject user on the website identified as Trimble posted files on April 18 and April 23 depicting sexually explicit images of children estimated to be between 5 and 11 years old.

In the affidavit, Arnold said a search of Trimble's residence July 27 turned up two thumb drives containing Trimble's username on the Tor network website and pornographic images of children that included "infants, toddlers, bestiality, sadomasochism, and known victims."

Two videos recovered from the thumb drives portrayed sexually explicit conduct between adults and toddlers.

Arnold said when Trimble was questioned about the materials he admitted to being the subject user and to downloading and distributing child pornography, and said he was active on the website from April 2017 until April 2021.

Trimble is represented by KenDrell Collins of the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock.