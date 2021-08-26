District fair back on after bank gift

Organizers of the Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will restart the event for 2021, an about-face from an announcement last month that it would be canceled because of a lack of state funding.

In a news release Wednesday, Simmons Bank said it donated $25,000 to the fair. "The donation will provide the necessary funding for the construction and premium funding for the livestock, home economics and arts and crafts categories," it read in part.

The 82nd annual fair is scheduled for Sept. 26-Oct. 2.

Greg Bolin, president of the South Arkansas Livestock Association, the fair's organizing board, said he felt relieved to have additional support.

"Oh yeah, we're very glad that Simmons -- they've been in Pine Bluff since 1903 -- they've always been a good supporter of things like this. They come up and say, hey, can we help?" he said.

Bolin said in the news release Simmons was a longtime supporter of the fair, adding the association was "grateful for the donation this year," saying that it would enable the organization to continue the competition portion of the fair.

"Families from across Arkansas look forward to participating in the events and due to the generosity of Simmons Bank, we're able to continue to keep this time-honored tradition alive in Jefferson County," he said in the release.

"For more than 80 years, the district fair and livestock show has been a beloved tradition in our region," said Daniel Robinson, Simmons Bank regional president. "Simmons Bank is proud to support the event and continue to encourage the growth of agriculture and the arts in our state."

Bolin said fair organizers received $50,000 to $55,000 from the state to go toward construction costs. He detailed about $40,000 of that would be used for replacing the roof at the exhibit hall and listed other projects such as cleaning the barn, mowing and sawdust shaving.

"It's just what we got to do to keep our facilities up," Bolin said.

In late July, recent state legislation removed construction and premium funding for such events, said Bolin. His organization expected to receive a one-time $30,000 payment from the state to make up for losses and an additional $40,000 biennial payment in construction money at the time of the cancellation.

The construction funding can be used for premium money, or cash prizes, but Bolin said he will solicit further contributions for the prizes. Bolin anticipates receiving about $8,000, which he says is the usual amount the fair receives.

Simmons said participation in the livestock show and home economics and craft entries has steadily increased over the past five years. More than 3,000 exhibits are shown and more 800 participants, including children ages 5-18, come from 19 counties to compete.

Still, there will not be a carnival included in this year's fair, Bolin confirmed.

"We're going to work toward that next year," he said. "Hopefully things will be better for the carnival and operators will be better. We'll have a good livestock show and home economics."

Dot Hart, a member of the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Club, has participated in the fair for the past five years. She said the club has taken part since the fair's beginning in 1940.

"I'm excited, even though it's going to be a little different," she said. "It will be an opportunity for people with things to display."

Hart, who has entered arts and crafts as a club member and plants as a master gardener, said she will submit her fig preserves this year.

"We have different projects each month, so we're able to enter those items," Hart said of the homemakers club. "It's the same as with 4-H and vacation Bible school projects."