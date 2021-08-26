Ex-Hog ready to lead a state power

If you are replacing a legend, it helps to be one yourself.

Former University of Arkansas and Dallas Cowboys NFL wide receiver Anthony Lucas has taken over for Kevin Kelley as head football coach at Pulaski Academy.

Kelley, now the head coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., was 216-29-1 with nine state titles during his 18-year tenure with the Bruins. He was named the USA Today National Coach of the Year in 2016.

Lucas, a member of both the Arkansas Hall of Honor and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, has been by Kelley's side as an assistant for the past 10 years.

"It's been a smooth transition because I didn't have to change much and I am not going to change much," Lucas said. "The program has been set years and years and our kids have been running the same since the sixth grade.

"...The game of football and what we have done here – and this is my 10th year here – hasn't changed and I have a great group of assistants around me."

Tabbed the top-ranked Class 5A team by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and coming off a state championship, Pulaski Academy visits Joe T. Robinson in the season opener on Friday night.

"We had our exhibition versus Bryant, but this is a little different as we are going on the road and going to a hostile environment," Lucas said. "I am really anxious to see how our kids are going to preform now that we know we are getting into the real season. I am very thrilled."

The game will feature two future Razorbacks in Pulaski Academy linebacker Mason Schueck (6-2, 220) and Robinson offensive linemen E'Marion Harris (6-7, 370).

Schueck has committed to be a preferred walk on for the Razorbacks.

"He is very hungry and works extremely hard," Lucas said. "He is a leader and was named one of our five captains this season.

"He is transitioning from the offensive line to linebacker this season and that is not something you see much, especially going into your senior season."

Harris, the son of former Razorback Elliott Harris, is a four-star prospect that chose Arkansas over Alabama, Georgia and others.

"He is going to be something to reckon with," Lucas said. "Not only does he play on the offensive line, but they put him over on the defensive line, too. I like the way he moves on the offensive line and defensive line."

Lucas doesn't blow up other team's players.

"We are the type of team that we don't say much about those top players," Lucas said. " We don't want our kids to get caught up in that. We are going to play that team, not just a player."

Pulaski Academy (13-0) rallied to down Robinson 48-35 last season.

"We got lucky last year against Robinson and we were down at halftime," Lucas said. "We fought back and made some plays and I know that two of our touchdown passes were kind of flukes with a couple of tipped balls.

"Robinson is going to be tough. They are going to be athletic. Coach (Todd) Eskola has been there for so long and despite losing a lot of kids, they still have a lot of talent from what we saw at their scrimmage."

Lucas is one of the Razorbacks' all-time leading receivers, second in both yards (2,879) and touchdowns (23). His 11 100-yard receiving games is tops all time and he is tied for first for 100-yard receiving games in a season with five.

Lucas credits athletic director Justin Wyatt and assistant AD Madison Taylor, both long-time PA football assistants, as helping his transition.

Lucas praised Northwestern tailback commit Joe Himon (5-10, 180).

"Joe Himon is a special kid," Lucas said. "He is very quick, big and fast. Right now he is nursing a bit of a hamstring issue that he suffered this summer at camp."

Charlie Fiser who has been offered by Louisiana-Lafayette takes over at QB.

"There is something special about Charlie and this senior class," Lucas said. "What also helps the transition was that I was this senior class' head coach when they were in the seventh grade."

Kelley was famous for not punting and using on-side kickoffs on a regular basis, something Lucas says will continue.

"When I took this job, I told everybody that I was not going to change," Lucas said. "If it is not broke, don't break it."