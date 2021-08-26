Fayetteville health officials issue warnings for Bikes, Blues & BBQ to shut down this year

FAYETTEVILLE -- The organizers of Bikes, Blues & BBQ should consider canceling or postponing this year's event because of taxed hospital resources and staff, the city's Board of Health agreed Wednesday.

Washington Regional Medical Center sent a letter Wednesday to the city saying the hospital's resources are already pushed to the limit. Holding a festival that could have up to 300,000 people would "invite disaster," the letter states.

The Board of Health discussed the matter during its Wednesday meeting. The biggest concern for hospitals is the lack of staff and resources to deal with a higher number of trauma patients that typically are admitted during the rally, said Birch Wright, chief operating officer of Washington Regional. That, and the number of people in close proximity during the event , he said.

A nonprofit board runs Bikes and Blues. The festival is scheduled to happen Sept. 23-25, with the main stage moved to the east lot of Baum-Walker Stadium from the Walton Arts Center parking lot on Dickson Street.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Wright said the hospital's administration wasn't clear on who runs the festival when it sent the letter to the city. Hospital administrators are preparing letters to the relevant entities, he said. The University of Arkansas System owns the Baum-Walker Stadium parking lot.

Spokesman Mark Rushing said the university has long rented parking lots south of campus to event organizers, but covid-19's strain on medical providers has worsened in the last few weeks.

"We are concerned about ensuring that local medical resources can be focused on the ongoing health and safety needs, and regularly planned activities of our local community," he said.

Tommy Sisemore, executive director of the festival, said he referred the matter to the festival's board. Although the letter was not sent to rally organizers, nor has there been any communication between Washington Regional and the board, rally officials received a copy and are reviewing it, he said.

The city's Board of Health, Public Health Officer Marti Sharkey and Jordan agreed the festival organizers should cancel the event, or at least postpone it to a time when the number of hospitalizations and covid-19 cases subsides.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

"How can you hold an event safely while trying to ensure health care resources, not only for Bikes, Blues and BBQ, but for everybody else here in Fayetteville?" said board member Huda Sharaf, medical director for the Pat Walker Health Center at the university.

A follow-up email from Washington Regional said the hospital normally staffs extra people to work during the festival to meet an increased trauma demand. There is no intensive care unit or emergency room capacity at any Northwest Arkansas hospital because of a surge in covid-19 admissions, according to the statement.