Five games to watch in Class 7A

FIVE GAMES TO WATCH

Conway at Bentonville (Sept. 3)

The 2020 showdown was close for two quarters, but the Tigers ran away in the second half to post a 47-21 victory. Nothing will be guaranteed for either in the rematch, particularly with both having to shore up spots in their defensive rotation. The game could be another high-scoring one with playmakers on both sides.

Bentonville at Fayetteville (Oct. 15)

Fayetteville's last victory in the series was during the semifinals of the 2016 Class 7A state playoffs. Since then, no 7A-West team has beaten Bentonville. Bulldogs quarterback Bladen Fike will look to have a big night after being forced out of last year's game – one that Bentonville led 49-7 at the half – after a big hit. The Tigers will be trying to separate themselves from the rest of the conference.

Bryant at Cabot (Oct. 22)

Plenty will be a stake on this night at Panther Stadium. Cabot was dismantled by 28 points when the teams played a year ago in Saline County. This time, the Panthers will be in their own backyard and amped up. The Hornets' newcomers will have several games under their belts when kickoff rolls around, which makes this matchup even more significant.

North Little Rock at Bryant (Oct. 29)

This has been the biggest game on either team's schedule for the past three regular seasons. The importance of this year's battle is high, especially with Cabot and Conway expected to be in the 7A-Central title hunt. Bryant has beaten its rival five times in a row, not to mention two times in each of the past two years, yet could have a tough time making it six in 2021.

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville (Nov. 5)

Fayetteville has won three of the last four meetings between the two, including a 33-27 decision last year behind three touchdowns from Kaiden Turner. But Har-Ber's lone victory during that span, a three-touchdown win in 2019, occurred on the Bulldogs' home field. Both will be jockeying for postseason positioning, and possibly a league title, by the time this one takes place on the first Friday of November.