Five players to watch in Class 7A

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, WR, Sr.

The Oregon commitment is a touchdown threat every time he touches the ball, and that's just how the Bulldogs like it.

Sategna, who had offers from a number of Power 5 schools, caught 41 passes for 814 yards and 7 touchdowns before having his junior year come to an end during the final game of the regular season after suffering an injury.

Braden Jay, Cabot, WR, Sr.

Jay showed just how important he was to the Panthers' semifinal run last season. This year, he's hoping to carry them to a title.

The 5-8 speedster tallied 60 catches for 1,165 yards and 10 touchdowns, and added 3 kickoff returns for scores for Cabot, which was playing some of its best football of the season before running into North Little Rock in the postseason. The senior committed to NCAA Division II power Harding University earlier this month.

Manny Smith, Conway, RB, Sr.

Conway will line this senior up all over the field, and opposing defenses may have trouble stopping him.

Smith, who has committed to the University of Central Arkansas, had 550 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns for the Wampus Cats a season ago, but those numbers should increase dramatically this year. He also owns 4.5 speed – a nightmare for defenders, especially when he operates out of the backfield.

Hudson Brewer, Springdale Har-Ber, RB, Jr.

Class 7A teams will get another heavy dose from this hard-running junior.

Brewer ran for at least 100 yards in eight of the Wildcats' final 10 games, and finished with 1,579 yards on the ground, which was tops in the class. He also scored 16 touchdowns for Har-Ber.

The 245 carries were also an impressive feat for Brewer, who's expected to draw more and more attention from colleges.

Ty Massey, Fort Smith Northside, RB, Sr.

Look for Massey to build off his all-conference season as a junior with a bigger year as a senior.

The 5-11, 200-pound tailback rushed for just under 1,000 yards in 2020 for the Grizzlies, who saw their season hit the skids when a 48-12 loss to Conway started a string of four losses in their last five games. But Massey will be pivotal for Northside if it's to challenge Bryant, Conway, Cabot and North Little Rock in the 7A-Central.