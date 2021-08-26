Get to know: 2023 DB target Naeten Mitchell

Junior defensive back Naeten Mitchell has visited Arkansas twice since being offered by the Razorbacks in May.

Mitchell, 5-11, 172 pounds, of Temple, Texas, made trips to Fayetteville on June 20 and July 31.

Nickname: Natethagreat

Bench press: 265 pounds

Squat: 315 pounds

Coach Sam Pittman is: An amazing communicator and head coach.

Number of years playing football: 14

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Entrepreneur

I’m happiest when: I am having fun with family.

My mom is always on me to do: My best all the time in anything that I am doing.

Favorite NFL player: Tyrann Mathieu

Favorite music: Hip Hop/Country

Must watch TV: All American

What super power would you choose if given the option: To fly.

My two pet peeves: People writing on chalkboards with chalk, and people cracking their knuckles.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kobe Bryant (RIP), Obama

Favorite animal and why: Badger, they're small but they aren’t scared of anything.

My hidden talent: Singing

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, for sure; good customer service and good food.

I will never ever eat: Pig feet

Favorite junk food: Kit Kat

My favorite sweet tooth carving: Ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Escargot

I’m terrified of: Building falling while I’m in it.

Hobbies: I like to sketch and draw.

One thing I can’t live without: Parents

Role model and why: Sister, she is such a hard worker and pushes me every day, too.

Three words to describe me: Athletic, funny, serious.