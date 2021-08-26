Giants use five double plays to turn back Mets

NEW YORK -- Five double plays and a timely hit from Brandon Crawford saved the major league-leading San Francisco Giants in one of their sloppiest games of the season.

Still, they needed a little extra from closer Jake McGee against slugger Pete Alonso to turn it all into a victory.

McGee induced a game-ending popup from Alonso with the bases loaded and the Giants escaped with a 3-2 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday night despite two errors and just four hits. San Francisco is 4-1 against the Mets over the past 10 days.

"Tonight, it wasn't good enough. I think everybody knows that," San Francisco Manager Gabe Kapler said. "That said, it's a win on the road against a really hungry team."

Crawford hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning after New York manager Luis Rojas gave starter Taijuan Walker an aggressive hook, but San Francisco nearly gave the runs back in the ninth.

First baseman Brandon Belt dropped a popup in foul territory and Giants outfielders Austin Slater and Alex Dickerson bumped into each other and dropped a one-out fly ball, allowing New York to put two on against McGee. Francisco Lindor popped up for the second out before Brandon Nimmo drew a full-count walk to load the bases for Alonso.

McGee jammed Alonso with a 1-2 fastball on his 24th pitch, and the soft flare was caught easily on the infield by second baseman Tommy La Stella. It was McGee's 29th save and his first of more than 20 pitches since May 7.

Walker (7-9) overpowered San Francisco through six innings but was pulled in the seventh with 74 pitches after runners reached on an error by third baseman Jonathan Villar and a popup that fell between three Mets defenders in shallow center.

Rojas tabbed left-hander Aaron Loup to face the lefty-hitting Crawford, and the veteran drilled the first pitch to the wall in right for a 3-2 lead.

BREWERS 4, REDS 1 Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six shutout innings and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

CUBS 5-10, ROCKIES 2-13 Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run home run in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBI for the game, and Colorado split a doubleheader with Chicago. The Cubs won the opener thanks to Patrick Wisdom's tiebreaking three-run home run in the fifth inning.

MARLINS 4, NATIONALS 3 (10) Jorge Alfaro singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and Miami beat Washington.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PIRATES 2 Carson Kelly and Pavin Smith homered and Arizona rallied against Pittsburgh's bullpen.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 6, ROYALS 5 (10) Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift Houston over Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Alejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and Toronto beat Chicago.

INDIANS 7, RANGERS 2 Franmil Reyes drove a 451-foot home run into the left field bleachers, one of four home runs by Cleveland against Texas.

TWINS 9, RED SOX 6 (10) Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run to lead off the 10th after Boston rallied from a four-run deficit to send the game into extra innings, and Jake Cave added a three-run shot for Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 3, TIGERS 2 Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar's single in the 10th inning as St. Louis beat Detroit.

RAYS 7, PHILLIES 4 Francisco Mejia hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the ninth inning, Brandon Lowe connected for his 30th of the season and Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia.

