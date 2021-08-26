Giving back: Rackleff has passion for Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Kamaron Rackleff has a heart for Siloam Springs and displays that by volunteering for multiple organizations and highlighting local businesses in his own internet series.

Rackleff works as a sales manager for Moss Insurance, but he also volunteers for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, coaches second- and third-grade football and is one of the hosts behind "Get to Know Siloam Springs," an internet series that highlights local businesses.

"Siloam's always held a special place in my heart," Rackleff said. "This is a community that I love."

A Hallmark town

Siloam Springs is Rackleff's Hallmark town, he said. Rackleff said Siloam Springs was a lot like Mayberry when he was growing up.

He rode his bike and ran up and down the streets, Rackleff said. The town was a place where everyone knew everyone and parents looked out for all the other kids in town, Rackleff said.

Growing up Rackleff played baseball, football and track, he said. Rackleff was all-conference in football during the 2000-2001 football season, he said.

After high school, Rackleff went to Arkansas Tech, where he played football. After a year at Arkansas Tech, he returned to Siloam Springs and went to EMT school in Tahlequah through the Cherokee Nation while working for the mobile industry he said.

Rackleff got his certification but did nothing with it because his career in the mobile industry was taking off, he said. He stayed there for 15 years becoming an area manager before making the switch to insurance five years ago, beginning at Farmer's Insurance in Tontitown. He joined Moss in November, he said.

"Being able to protect people and businesses with their insurance was a big deal to me," Rackleff said.

Volunteering

Rackleff volunteers for different organizations in and around Siloam Springs, he said. Rackleff has volunteered as a coach for the Miracle League in Springdale, which is a league for people with special needs, he said. Rackleff has helped coach the Miracle League for the last three years, he said.

"The Miracle League is very special to my heart," Rackleff said. "Being able to give those kids a platform to go out and have fun with a sport is incredible."

Players have a lot of adversities in their lives, so it is an amazing experience to give them cheers for an hour, Rackleff said.

Along with the Miracle League, Rackleff began coaching second- and third-grade football for the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County this year, he said.

What Rackleff enjoys most is being a mentor to the kids he coaches.

"I had such great mentors and coaches growing up," Rackleff said. "I want to be the same. ... I want to be that coach that is competitive but in a positive way."

Rackleff said he would rather lose with dignity than live without it.

As a civic-minded individual, Rackleff also volunteers for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, he said. Rackleff became a chamber member in December or January, he said. A month later, he became a chamber ambassador, he said.

"Kamaron hit the ground running when he came back to Siloam and became a volunteer with us shortly after," said Director of Community Development Lindsey Taylor. "Kamaron loves Siloam Springs and we are thankful to have him as an ambassador for the chamber."

Rackleff's most memorable moment was MC-ing the Dogwood Festival with his "Get to Know Siloam Springs" co-host Erin Rowe. For Rackleff, the Dogwood Festival was a chance for people, who have been isolated in their homes for a year because of the pandemic, to get out and socialize, he said.

"There was this collective happiness and relief to be able to get out and do something and to be able to do that here in the community, with the community," Rackleff said. "I'll just never forget that."

'Get to Know Siloam Springs'

The idea for "Get to Know Siloam Springs" was Rackleff's. He got the idea during the pandemic when he saw a lot of restaurants struggling and wasn't sure if they were going to make it through, Rackleff said.

"I had this idea of, 'What if I found a way to connect the community to not only just the business but the people who make the business?'" Rackleff said. "So when we say we support local, who are we actually supporting? What families do we support?"

Rackleff put out a video on Facebook saying something was coming soon but did not elaborate as to what it was, he said. Working in commercial insurance helped Rackleff network with small businesses and nonprofits that he could feature on his program.

Moss Insurance sponsors "Get to Know Siloam Springs," and the chamber provides its Facebook page as a platform for the show to air. Rackleff had been procrastinating on "Get to Know Siloam Springs," and decided one Tuesday this past winter to take the plunge, he said.

For his first business, Rackleff reached out to Don Lurie at Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria and scheduled to meet with Lurie the following Tuesday. Before the end of the day, Rackleff had 12 businesses ready to shoot.

Rackleff chose Rowe as his co-host for "Get to Know Siloam Springs," and the two friends shot the first episode at Fratelli's. The episode aired on Feb. 9.

He asked Rowe, who owns Ozark Culinary Tours and published a book on Ozark cuisine, to co-host "Get to Know Siloam Springs," because of her experience as a personal chef, he said.

For her part Rowe has enjoyed her time filming "Get to Know Siloam Springs," she said.

"I could not think of a better friend or co-host to work alongside," Rowe said. "Kamaron truly cares about our mutual hometown of Siloam Springs. I never would have guessed growing up with him that we would get to host the show together."

Rowe said she is looking forward to more interviews as she and Rackleff continue to "Get to Know Siloam Springs."

For the first few episodes, Rackleff and Rowe used an iPhone, a stand the chamber provided and a clicker Rackleff purchased to film their episodes.

One of Rackleff's friends, Brandon Heller, came aboard to help do the videography.

"So now we have the lighting set up and microphone and sound," Rackleff said.

For the most part, "Get to Know Siloam Springs" remains unscripted, Rackleff said. The hosts keep the conversation where they want it to go, but Rackleff wants the show to be as organic or real as possible, he said.

To accommodate Rowe's schedule, the duo record 12 episodes at a time with Rackleff carrying extra changes of clothes in his vehicle to shoot multiple episodes, he said. After the episodes are shot they are sent to the chamber, which releases them one week at a time, Rackleff said.

Downtime

Despite the time Rackleff spends working and volunteering, he still finds time to relax with those he cares about, he said.

Rackleff enjoys spending time with his girlfriend and her two kids, who Rackleff says are basically his children as well.

"They're future step-kids, 12 and 17," Rackleff said.

In terms of hobbies, Rackleff loves being active, he said. Rackleff enjoys anything outdoors, sports-related and anything that keeps him active and moving, he said. Rackleff also is a member of Upward Fitness, he said.

Rackleff goes to church at Crosspointe Church in Tontitown, he said.

"My whole goal/vision for life is just to be able to share the faith and positivity," Rackleff said. "I try to keep that as active."

Looking towards the future, Rackleff said if the future looks a lot like the present he would be incredibly happy, he said.

Rackleff did ask for one thing in his closing remarks: For people to be kind to each other.

"The rest of the world can be a negative as it wants to be, but we have the opportunity to be a light in that darkness," Rackleff said. "We can choose to share our positivity with our neighbors."