Tony Finau celebrates after winning The Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

THIS WEEK'S PROFESSIONAL EVENTS PGA TOUR EVENT BMW Championship SITE Owings Mills, Md. COURSE Caves Valley GC (Par 72, 7,542 yards) PURSE $9.5 million WINNER'S SHARE $1.71 million TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; NBC, Saturday, 2-5 p.m., Sunday, 1-5 p.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Jon Rahm ARKANSANS ENTERED None EUROPEAN TOUR EVENT Omega European Masters SITE Crans Montana, Switzerland COURSE Crans-sur-Sierre GC (Par 70, 6,848 yards) PURSE $2.349 million WINNER'S SHARE $392,450 TELEVISION Golf Channel, today 10-11:30 a.m., Friday (tape delayed) 11 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Saturday 9:30-11 a.m., Sunday 6-10:30 a.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Sebastian Soderberg (2019) ARKANSANS ENTERED None PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS EVENT The Ally Challenge SITE Grand Blanc, Mich. COURSE Warwick Hills Golf & CC (Par 72, 7,085 yards) PURSE $2 million WINNER'S SHARE $300,000 TELEVISION Golf Channel, Friday noon-2 p.m., Saturday 2-4 p.m., Sunday 1-3 p.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Jim Furyk ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, John Daly, Ken Duke KORN FERRY TOUR EVENT Nationwide Children's Hospital Tour SITE Columbus, Ohio COURSE Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) (Par 71, 7,444 yards) PURSE $1 million WINNER'S SHARE $180,000 TELEVISION Golf Channel, today 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday 4-6 p.m., Sunday 12:30-2:30 p.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Curtis Luck ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, David Lingmerth, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings USGA AND ROYAL & ANCIENT EVENT Curtis Cup SITE Conwy, Wales. COURSE Conwy GC TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday 1:30-10 a.m., Saturday 3:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; Peacock, today-Friday, 10 a.m.-noon DEFENDING CHAMPION United States ARKANSAN ENTERED Brooke Matthews (Rogers, University of Arkansas)

