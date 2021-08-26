DEAR HELOISE: While sorting through plastic boxes of photo albums, I noticed that baby books, yearbooks and similar type albums I had stored with the photo albums had covers that became mottled and discolored. I tried cleaning the covers, but they remain stained (from the mildew? dust?) that had accumulated.

Some of these baby albums are many decades old, and I'd like to know how to store them without creating additional damage. It doesn't look like plastic boxes are a good idea for baby books, yearbooks and other paper albums, but I don't know what would work.

I'd appreciate ideas for storing these old albums that would prevent further damage.

-- Patricia King Torrance, Calif.

DEAR READER: These are common problems, and if photos are stored in the basement, it may be damp and have humidity, which damages the photos. Photos should be stored in an area that is not humid, and you want to keep photos in a cool (climate controlled, if possible), dry, dark space -- in an area where there are no insects or rodents, who love to eat paper.

There's a wide variety of containers available that are geared specifically for storing photos safely.

DEAR READERS: If you are getting your first blender or food processor, be aware that they work best if they are only two-thirds full. Some blenders might not operate at all if they are crammed too full. Also, if some food processors are too full, it can be difficult to take out the blade from the bowl so that you can remove the food.

DEAR HELOISE: I seldom have to remember where I parked my car in large lots. I always park in the same area at places I frequent. For example, I park in the aisle extending out across from the garden center at a big-box retailer.

• My local grocer is at the end of the outdoor mall it's at, and I can always find a space on the side.

• At other locations I park straight out from the exit, no matter how far.

• I never park downhill from a shopping cart corral or near a storm drain. It's too easy to fumble the keys, especially in the cold.

-- Edward Beal, via email

DEAR READER: Thanks for that good information. Parking lots can be so large that it's easy to forget where your car is and waste time wandering around to find it.

DEAR HELOISE: I place plastic lids from coffee cans under jars and bottles of oil to keep drips off the counters, refrigerator and pantry shelves.

-- Shiranee Hardin in Florida

DEAR READER: This is a simple but good way to reuse plastic, and it serves a need.

DEAR READERS: Is there a bad odor coming from your garbage can? Take these easy steps to help prevent this smelly and common problem. Wash the inside and outside of your trash can often. Then put in a clean, large garbage bag inside to contain the trash. And toss in several used fabric softener sheets -- a low-tech way to deodorize -- along with a spritz of disinfectant spray to help cover the smells that will surely develop. To help lessen the odors, place your trash can in the shade.

