HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s preseason rankings

Another season of high school football kicks off this week.
There are a handful of games on Thursday, a lot of games on Friday and a few more games on Saturday (most notably the Salt Bowl between Benton and Bryant at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock).
You will see a number of familiar names in these preseason rankings. We’ll update the rankings early each week.
Here we go for 2021:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Greenwood
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Shiloh Christian
- Conway
- Cabot
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Conway
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Lake Hamilton
- Jonesboro
- Benton
- El Dorado
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Wynne
- White Hall
- Harrison
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Malvern
- Stuttgart
- Warren
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Harding Academy
- Osceola
- McGehee
- Newport
CLASS 2A
- Des Arc
- Fordyce
- Junction City
- McCrory
- Clarendon