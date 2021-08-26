HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s preseason rankings

Another season of high school football kicks off this week.

There are a handful of games on Thursday, a lot of games on Friday and a few more games on Saturday (most notably the Salt Bowl between Benton and Bryant at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock).

You will see a number of familiar names in these preseason rankings. We’ll update the rankings early each week.

Here we go for 2021:

OVERALL

Bryant Bentonville Fayetteville Greenwood Lake Hamilton Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Shiloh Christian Conway Cabot

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville Fayetteville Conway Cabot

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Lake Hamilton Jonesboro Benton El Dorado

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Wynne White Hall Harrison

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Malvern Stuttgart Warren

CLASS 3A

Prescott Harding Academy Osceola McGehee Newport

CLASS 2A