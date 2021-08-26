Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s preseason rankings

by Rex Nelson | Today at 1:14 p.m.
FILE — Bryant quarterback Austin Ledbetter (left, 12) tries to shake off Benton defenders during the Salt Bowl in this Aug. 29, 2020 file photo (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Another season of high school football kicks off this week.

There are a handful of games on Thursday, a lot of games on Friday and a few more games on Saturday (most notably the Salt Bowl between Benton and Bryant at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock).

You will see a number of familiar names in these preseason rankings. We’ll update the rankings early each week.

Here we go for 2021:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Bentonville
  3. Fayetteville
  4. Greenwood
  5. Lake Hamilton
  6. Little Rock Christian
  7. Pulaski Academy
  8. Shiloh Christian
  9. Conway
  10. Cabot

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Bentonville
  3. Fayetteville
  4. Conway
  5. Cabot

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Lake Hamilton
  3. Jonesboro
  4. Benton
  5. El Dorado

CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Christian
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. Wynne
  4. White Hall
  5. Harrison

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Malvern
  4. Stuttgart
  5. Warren

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Harding Academy
  3. Osceola
  4. McGehee
  5. Newport

CLASS 2A

  1. Des Arc
  2. Fordyce
  3. Junction City
  4. McCrory
  5. Clarendon
