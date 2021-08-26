Happy birthday (Aug. 26): The dance of relationships is one of stepping back to get closer. You'll love your freedom and cherish togetherness as you honor your own needs for space and fall in tune with the needs of others. You become powerfully in control of your finances and make savvy investments. You'll be entrusted with coveted keys.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Like an expert salesperson, you'll focus on your hot-prospects list and save time and energy by prioritizing your most likely customers. One thoughtful move will make money for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The theme centers on the Latin prefix "re," meaning "back" or "again." Prepare for reunions, renovations, remixes and remodels. All things old will be new again.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The question of standards will come up. You'll set the bar. Look around; do your research; understand the full range of what's possible, especially on the lower side.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Though you can't change history, you can change which parts of it you focus on, the way you tell it, and what it means to you. Today gives you an interesting excuse to reflect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): "Whoever obeys the gods, to him they particularly listen," stated the Greek classic "The Iliad." You'll notice the same power dynamic on a smaller scale as favoritism will be shown by the powerful to the attentive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Those who appreciate gifts are given more of them. The opposite is also true. You'll wisely temper your reaction to receive less of something you don't want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll experience the need for harmony and beauty in your environment. This is typical for you, but it's stronger and more urgent than usual today, likely causing you to purge the old and bring in the new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll understand a situation that baffles the others. Explaining it is the hard part. Consider skipping that and just acting on your knowledge. They'll catch up later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The special fondness between you and your people gets the spotlight as you laugh and share stories, many retold for the 100th time. This is how a legacy gets cemented.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To show up and handle responsibilities is the very least you're willing to do for your loved ones. You're proactive, thinking about the future and driving the action according to your vision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your firsthand knowledge of the grind gives you a deep appreciation for the instances in which you are paid to do something you love. Such an exchange will happen today and is deserving of celebration.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your diligence comes from strength, but if you appear to be working harder than anyone else, it will instead be interpreted as weakness. Delegate to take the pressure off so you can be cool, relaxed and in control.

PLUTO OFFERS AN EMOTIONAL RIDE

A lunar square to Pluto begs the question: Am I being manipulated? Seduced? Triggered? It’s said no one makes another person feel any sort of way without their buy-in. This premise gets tested as we get the impression we’re being set up for some kind of emotional ride. Mercury in Virgo swoops in with mindfulness that just could save the day.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I have an inappropriate crush on the teacher of one of my children. I’m single; he’s not. No one knows how I feel. The problem is that I just can’t seem to shake the thought of him. I cyberstalk him by going on a social networking sight and looking at the pictures he’s uploaded. I’m so intrigued by him, and every little bit of information makes me want to know more. How do I stop this silliness? He’s a Sagittarius, and I’m a Virgo.”

A: Sagittarius is worldly, friendly, curious and sophisticated. Consider all of the ways he’s captured your imagination, and make a list of the qualities you find attractive in him. Whatever your list boils down to, ask yourself how you might begin to embody those characteristics yourself, because that is what this is really about.

In time, your feelings will fade, and you’ll be over your crush, happy that you never acted on it. Practical Virgos usually don’t have a problem staying vigilant and self-restrained because they are so good at taking care of themselves and doing what it takes to support a healthy life and reasonable aims.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Melissa McCarthy started out as a stand-up comic before charming fans as Sookie St. James of “Gilmore Girls” and moving on to rule the movie star A-list. McCarthy was born when Mars was in entertaining Leo and has her natal Moon in caring Cancer. This hardworking Virgo has a full lineup of projects for the near future, including the upcoming Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”