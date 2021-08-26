Human remains fit description of missing Bella Vista woman

BELLA VISTA -- Human remains were found in the woods off Arkansas 279 near the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista on Wednesday, according to a news release from the city.

According to police Chief James Graves, the remains appear to be consistent with the description of a woman who has been missing from Bella Vista since Aug. 12, the release states.

Barbara Doyle, 74, wandered off from Brookfield Assisted Living at 3 Highlands Crossing Drive on Aug. 12. She left after being admitted earlier that day. Police were alerted just before 5 p.m. and have been searching ever since.

Multiple agencies from the area and the state have assisted the Police Department in the search, covering more than 1,500 acres of ground and water, the release states.

The remains were discovered during a planned ground search Wednesday night by volunteer members of the Benton County Search and Rescue team, which is under the direction of Benton County Emergency Management, according to the release.

Graves said at this time, no foul play is suspected but the scene remains under investigation and will be processed to preserve all evidence so nothing is missed in the event more information arises in the future.