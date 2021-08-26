• Letitia Wright, 27, who is reprising her "Black Panther" role as Shuri in the sequel "Wakanda Forever," is recovering from minor injuries that she suffered while filming a stunt on a movie set in Boston, a spokesman for Marvel Studios said.

• Sarah Tribett of Austin, Texas, and her husband, Dane, were in California celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary when a single-engine plane landed on top of their car, shattering glass and spilling jet fuel, as it made an emergency landing on an interstate north of San Diego.

• Spencer Elden, 30, who as an infant was depicted swimming naked chasing a dollar bill in a photo that was used on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album "Nevermind," has filed a federal lawsuit against the band and others claiming the cover is "sexual exploitation."

• Cameron Shea, 25, of Redmond, Wash., who pleaded guilty to helping organize a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states, was sentenced to three years in federal prison after apologizing for what he did, saying he's a changed man.

• Dennis Fowler, the Cherokee County, S.C., coroner, said 43-year-old Andy Coyle died trying to save his dog that had sat down on a section of railroad tracks in Gaffney as a freight train approached and struck both Coyle and his pet, killing them instantly.

• Paul Ollig, a spokesman for Denali National Park and Preserve, said a 55-year-old Indiana man is recuperating in a Fairbanks, Alaska, hospital after using his bear spray to drive off a grizzly bear with two cubs that attacked him when he unknowingly got too close to them while hiking on a trail in dense fog.

• Patrick Baker, 43, convicted of a 2014 killing that occurred during a drug robbery and who was pardoned in 2019 by now-former Kentucky Gov. Matt Blevin after Baker's family held a fundraiser for Blevin, has been convicted in federal court of the same slaying and faces life in prison.

• David Barklage, a veteran Republican political consultant in Missouri, pleaded guilty to a federal tax charge, saying he takes "full responsibility" for failing to fully report his income to avoid paying $151,843 in taxes.

• Lakesha Brown, 37, of Bessemer, Ala., accused of abducting a 4-day-old boy from a playpen after befriending the child's mother and claiming to be expecting, was charged with kidnapping, authorities said.