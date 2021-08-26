Little Rock School Board agrees to let superintendent use private firm for online instruction as last resort

The Little Rock School Board voted 7-2 on Thursday to authorize Superintendent Mike Poore to contract with the Pearson education company — as a last resort — to provide online instruction to overflow students in the district’s Ignite Digital Learning Academies.

Board member Greg Adams made the motion to outsource the instruction for this semester, only “if all other reasonable options are exhausted.” He said he doesn’t want families and students “stuck in limbo for too long.”

“We have families that, if we don’t provide them with an educational setting, then education won’t happen for them,” Adams said during the board’s lengthy discussion of the possible contract. “They have chosen not to go to in-person school. We have said we will provide you with virtual school and we have tried to do everything possible to provide them with virtual school, but we may fall short for a certain number of families.”

Almost 1,400 students in kindergarten through 12th grade have signed up for virtual, remote instruction this school year. Poore and Deputy Superintendent Keith McGee have said the district needs as many as 13 more teachers to cover instruction for about 300 of those students — most if not all of them in the elementary grades.

Poore has said that no more than $600,000 would be spent on a contract with Pearson, an international education company that would use Arkansas-certified teachers in its online instruction, but different curriculum materials than what the district uses. The district would be charged on a per student basis, about $3,400 per student, plus some staff training costs.

Voting for the motion were Adams, Norma Johnson, Michael Mason, Sandrekkia Morning, Ali Noland, Leigh Ann Wilson and Greg Wood.

Board President Vicki Hatter and board member Evelyn Callaway opposed the motion.

Hatter urged that the board delay a decision on hiring the company until after district leaders can finalize student counts at schools districtwide. Hatter said that would help determine whether there are teachers at traditional campuses who can be reassigned to the Ignite Digital Academy for kindergarten through sixth grades.

Hatter noted that the district had, in the past day, assigned nearly all of the pupils on the waiting list for the elementary online academy to the academy, resulting in those students now having teachers.

Poore agreed that the waiting list students have been assigned to Ignite — but, as of Thursday night, the Ignite teachers have more students than allowed by the district’s state-approved plan for virtual instruction.

Poore asked the board to authorize him to enter into a contract with Pearson, as a Plan B, in the event the district can’t provide district teachers to cover the number of students who have signed up for virtual, remote instruction.

“We want our teachers working with our kids if possible,” Poore said.