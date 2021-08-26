No critical race theory

While I don't dispute the facts presented by Mr. Leon Kaplan in his guest column about racism in America, I do take issue with his apparent conclusion that the teaching of critical race theory is an essential and necessary response to mitigate it.

To be brief, Mr. Kaplan has to go back 75 years to retrieve his most recent example of egregious racism in America. In those intervening years, many steps of progress have been made, including the Civil Rights Act and advancements in educational opportunities for minorities.

Our nation was founded by and has been led by men who were imperfect. But the model for our system of government provides every citizen the right to pursue success and happiness, regardless of race, creed or color.

No, the system hasn't always been fair, and there is more improvement possible. But it is hard to understand how those who want to promote CRT fail to talk about the improvements that have been made, and the gains minorities have made in their standard of living and their participation rates in all levels of government and society.

Surely there are better initiatives to drive continuing improvement in issues of race in America than the divisive and controversial critical race theory.

JOHN DEWS

Hot Springs

Try fixing problems

The debacle of the departure from Afghanistan is a clear demonstration of the dysfunction and insanity of the United States of America. I have worked for a couple of dysfunctional organizations and the major characteristic of both was that they would work hard to fix the blame, while doing little or nothing to fix the problem. It is often said that "insanity is doing the same things over and over again, while expecting a different result."

Currently, we have Republicans blaming the Biden administration for presiding over a dumpster fire in the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan or for not halting the scheduled pullout. I see Democrats either claiming that this is the best that we can expect and/or that this is Trump's fault as it was his pullout plan that they are executing. The Democrats and Republicans are both right and both wrong. While it is easier to have a clear vision of what should have been the plan in hindsight, I have not seen either side propose workable solutions to the present problems.

The problems of the United States of America are not Republican problems or Democrat problems. The problems of the United States are American problems. If we (as voters and elected officials) stop the insanity of trying to blame others for our problems and try to fix our problems, we can continue as a prosperous and free society. A Gallup poll of the 2020 election indicated that nearly two-thirds of voters voted out of fear of the other side. If we continue the insanity of voting for those skilled at blaming others and instilling fear, then America will continue its spiral downward and away from a free and prosperous society.

WILLIAM BARGER

Little Rock

Message to America

Dear America: OK, people, listen up. We of your hardworking government are going to take a few minutes away from planning vacation flights in and out of scenic Kabul Airport to explain to you how lucky you are.

Just look at the years between 1830 and 1850, when we organized, free of charge, our picturesque Trail of Tears trip for American Indians only, a pleasant hike from Georgia to sunny Oklahoma losing 6,000 souls along the way.

And small in number but huge in our hearts was our project from 1932 to 1972 when, through our Tuskegee syphilis experiments, we let 600 Black men go years without treatment to study that vile disease for the benefit of their betters, don't you know.

But my favorite, even better than Ruby Ridge and Waco, was our 1942 internment of Japanese Americans when we relocated 120,000 of your fellow citizens into new camps with new beds. What a deal, right?

So, now, in 2021, you rubes are whining about your rights. Well, you citizens are just going to have to get with the dang program. We are the scientists and experts and know what is best for you.

So hush now, and roll up those sleeves and slap those masks on your snotty-nosed kids. We got flights to line up here.

By the way, a special shoutout to all you Democrat voters out there who helped us, your government, in turning out that nasty ol' Orange Guy, and helped install our new president, with his decades of diplomatic and military experience. You can justifiably be proud of your part in bringing about our Afghanistan success story.

EDward CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Where blame belongs

Just gonna put this out there. We as Americans fail to realize the freedoms we have. We can travel anywhere we want without being taunted or harassed. I feel sad for these service members that served in Afghanistan, but ya know, we, the Vietnam vets, went through the same thing. No one cared how we felt. The media was too busy slandering us.

I think if you delve back in history you'll find every service member that served in a combat arena abroad went through the same exact emotions. Maybe even feeling that we failed our mission and let the country's people down. Nope. We followed our orders and completed our mission. The service members are not to blame. So hold your heads high; you let no one down.

We knew going into this war it would be a losing battle; it's just sad that our leaders allowed it go on for 20 years. Trust me, if anyone was let down, it was you. Your government officials made some very bad strategic decisions. They lied to everyone, and the media supported their lies because it sold print. Just as we, the Vietnam vets, did, walk away; "it don't mean nothin'."

STAN JAROS

Cammack Village