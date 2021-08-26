McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, businesses give teacher swag bags

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce partnered with more than 20 local businesses and organizations to create new teacher swag bags for 19 new teachers this year.

In addition to the chamber coordinating the swag bags, it also offered a new teacher luncheon, with food catered by Mazzios on Aug. 17.

Terra Sanders, office administrator for the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, said some of the goods in the swag bags included Lizzy G's food truck $5 gift cards, free coffee from Mustang Bistro, free Subway sandwiches, free movie passes to The Flick Theatre, a free Stangs drink, school supplies, first-aid care packages, cups, cup cozies, earbuds and coupons to Commerce Coffee Shop. Sanders said after the chamber was unable to offer swag bags in 2020 due to covid-19, she thinks there have been more donations than the chamber has seen in the past.

"I don't think we had this much in 2019, which is the last time we had it," Sanders said. "So, that tells me that people are excited about it and that, you know, we're kind of getting over that hump from 2020. It's just a really great feeling."

Sanders said part of the reason putting the swag bags together is important is because the chamber wants new teachers to see what McDonald County has to offer, as well as welcoming them to the district.

"We want them to be as excited about our county as we are," Sanders said. "I'm just excited for the teachers to get started and to let them know that we are so excited for them to be here."

Elizabeth Grammer, owner of Lizzy G's food truck, donated $5 gift cards for each new teacher swag bag. Grammer said she donated because she has a lot of respect for teachers, and she wanted to be able to show her support for them with a small act of kindness.

"I feel like the world needs changes in small little ways, and what better to do that than a small little gift certificate for a teacher that makes huge changes and impacts on the world," Grammer said. "I just want to make them feel welcome, especially if they're new to the area."

Grammer said she believes that, when a community comes together, things are better, referring to multiple businesses and organizations working to donate to new teachers.

"I just want to wish the whole student body and teachers all an amazing year," Grammer said. "They definitely had a year full of challenges last year, and I'm sure they're up for more this year, and I just pray for everyone's safety and just a positive, uplifting year, and that everybody can live a really happy life this year."

Organizations and businesses that donated this year to the new teacher swag bags include Abbey Title, Arvest Bank, Banner Church of the Nazarene, City of Pineville, Community Bank & Trust, Corner Stone Insurance, Cowin Construction, Crowder College, Economic Security Corporation, Edward Jones, First Community Bank, The Flick Theatre, Freeman Health Systems, Lizzy G's Hometown BBQ & More, McDonald County Health Department, Mustang Bistro, Newton/McDonald County Association of Realtors, O'Brien Realty, OCH Health Clinics, Reece Nichols Realty, Stangs, and the University of Missouri Extension Office.