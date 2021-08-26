Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Missouri’s attorney general reports 2 cases of double-voting

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:29 p.m.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, speaks in Valley Park, Mo., in this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo. (AP/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Republican secretary of state on Thursday said an investigation by his office found two people voted at least twice during the 2020 general election.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said two people voted in person in St. Charles County and also sent in mail-in ballots to Florida.

Ashcroft referred findings to the St. Charles County prosecutor, who didn’t immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Thursday.

Ashcroft said he’s confident that the cases of alleged double-voting were isolated incidents that do not indicate a broader problem with the security of Missouri elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT