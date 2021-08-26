• Kanye West just wants to be called Ye and has filed court documents to legally change his name. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name -- Kanye Omari West -- in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name. The documents, dated Aug. 11 but not put into the court system until Tuesday, cite "personal reasons" for the change. An email seeking comment from the attorney who filed the documents was not immediately returned. A judge must approve of the change before it becomes official. West, who has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years, tweeted that he wanted the change in 2018, saying, "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE." The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name which he likes, that it's a word used throughout the Bible. West is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple's four children also have his last name. West has been holding a series of stadium listening parties for his forthcoming 10th studio album "Donda," which is scheduled to be released before the end of August.

• A cafe in Scotland's capital where author J.K. Rowling wrote some of the Harry Potter books has been damaged in a fire. The Elephant House in Edinburgh sustained smoke and water damage after a blaze broke out Tuesday at the patisserie next door. More than 60 firefighters and 12 fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one of its crew members was taken to hospital as a precaution and later released. Images showed the cafe with its front windows gone, a ruined interior and debris lying outside. Owner David Taylor told the BBC that he was "devastated" by the extensive damage. He said the cafe likely would be closed for months for repairs. The Elephant House is a regular stop for Harry Potter fans and long bore a sign declaring itself as the "birthplace" of the fictional young wizard. Rowling has disputed that, saying she began writing the magical stories before she moved to Edinburgh. But she did confirm she frequented the cafe while penning some of the seven-book series. The Patisserie Valerie, where Tuesday's fire started, also was heavily damaged. Firefighters remained at the scene in Edinburgh's Old Town with the street closed off into Wednesday.