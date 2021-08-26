AG to take plea deal in S.D. crash death

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore said that “there won’t be a trial and there will be a plea entered,” but he declined to discuss details. The plea will be entered today, when Ravnsborg’s trial was scheduled to begin, he said.

Moore said a judge’s order barring from discussing the investigation prevented him from disclosing more.

The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elected to his first term in 2018, Ravnsborg initially told authorities that he thought he had struck a deer or another large animal while driving home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser late on Sept. 12. He said he didn’t realize he had killed a man until the next day when he returned to the scene on U.S. 14 near Highmore.

Crash investigators said in November that Ravnsborg was distracted when he veered onto the shoulder of the highway where the victim, 55-year-old Joseph Boever was walking.

Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, was charged with three misdemeanors that each carry sentences of up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine. Lawmakers from his own party have called for the Republican to step down and pushed for the Legislature to impeach him.

Lobbyists face $5M fine over hoax calls

LANSING, Mich. — Two conservative hoaxers face a record $5.1 million fine after being accused of making illegal robocalls to wireless phones without the owners’ consent during the 2020 election.

The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that the proposed fine for Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman and Burkman’s lobbying firm would be the largest ever for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The men already face criminal charges over allegedly organizing 85,000 robocalls that falsely warned people in predominantly Black areas of New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan that information gleaned from mail-in ballots could lead to their arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination.

The FCC said federal law prohibits making prerecorded calls to cellphones without the permission of those receiving the calls. The agency, which determined 1,141 calls went to mobile phones on Aug. 26 and Sept. 14, proposed a $4,500 fine for each one.

The FCC said it was the first time it issued notice of a fine without first issuing a citation, citing a 2019 change in the law.

In emails to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Wohl and Burkman said the Biden administration is looking to distract from the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan and other woes.

“We will not be deterred or discouraged,” Wohl said. Burkman called the proposed fine “sad.”

City dropped from suit in officer’s death

ST. LOUIS — A judge has removed the city of St. Louis from a lawsuit filed after the accidental shooting death of a police officer who was playing a variation of Russian roulette with another officer.

The mother of officer Katlyn Alix sued the city after her daughter was shot by officer Nathaniel Hendren in January 2019.

Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty dismissed the city from the lawsuit on Aug. 17, saying that Hendren’s actions that day were personal and outside the scope of his duties.

Hendren is serving a seven-year prison term after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Hendren and his partner, Patrick Riordan, were on duty when they went to an apartment to meet Alix, who was off duty. Prosecutors allege Alix and Hendren were pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger when Alix was shot.

Hendren and Riordan remain defendants in the lawsuit in their personal capacities.

9 Trump allies sanctioned over vote suit

DETROIT — Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge said Wednesday that they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan’s election results in favor of Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit last fall was a sham intended to deceive the court and the public, just a few days after Biden’s victory in Michigan was certified.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican voters who wanted Parker to decertify Michigan’s results and impound voting machines. The judge declined in December.

The state and Detroit subsequently asked Parker to order sanctions against Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and seven other attorneys who were part of the litigation.

Parker ordered 12 hours of legal education, including six hours in election law, for each attorney. Her decision also will be sent to the states where the lawyers are licensed for possible disciplinary action there.