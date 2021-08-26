Noel to host two big events

NOEL -- The city of Noel is seeking bands and vendors to help make a fall festival a success.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

Officials are seeking bands, food trucks, food tables, and craft and jewelry vendors.

For information, contact Noel City Hall at 417-475-3696.

The 16th annual Sparks in the Ozarks will take place on the same weekend at River Ranch in Noel. That event will include a costume contest, drag sessions, awards, concessions, camping and more. Proceeds from the truck show benefit JDRF, a nonprofit 501 organization that funds type 1 diabetes research, and the Noel First Responders Christmas Toy Drive.

Contact sparksintheozarks@gmail.com for more information.