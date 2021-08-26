Northside, Southside kick off new season

I vacationed for a week in Michigan, where the Wolverines' football game each fall with Ohio State is still considered by some as a rivalry.

I suggested, quite respectfully, to the Michiganders it's hard to still consider the game a rivalry when Michigan has lost to Ohio State eight straight times.

Back home, I've long considered Fort Smith Northside vs. Fort Smith Southside the No. 1 high school football rivalry in the state. It's one town and two teams in the annual "Battle of Rogers Avenue." I've covered plenty of those games, and the vast majority have been exciting and closely contested.

But the pendulum has swung in recent years to Northside, which has won five consecutive over Southside. The Grizzlies will attempt to extend the streak in tonight's season-opener at Jim Rowland Southside Stadium.

Northside rolled up over 400 yards in total offense to beat Southside 35-7 at Mayo-Thompson Stadium. Southside was still in the game at the start of the fourth quarter, trailing 21-7 and driving. But a Southside receiver was stripped inside the 10 and the fumble was returned for a touchdown by Zavian Zeffer. Southside also had a drive in the first quarter stopped just short of the Northside goal line.

David Sorg returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,049 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore for Southside. The Mavericks' roster is loaded with sophomores, which is usually bad news at the Class 7A level. Northside will counter with eight returning starters on offense, including senior Walker Catsavis, who started seven games at receiver last year before moving to quarterback.

Five consecutive victories has increased Northside's overall lead in the series to 33-25-2. The Fort Smith schools displayed their football prowess in 1987 when Northside won the Class AAAA state championship over Southside after losing to its crosstown rival during the regular season.

As an outsider, I'd love to see the Northside-Southside game regain its stature as an elite rivalry when the teams took turns beating each other. But outsiders don't affect who wins and who loses.

Coaches and players do and Northside appears again to have better and more experienced players.

RICK'S PICK Fort Smith Northside

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE at Fort Smith Southside

Liberty (Mo.) North at BENTONVILLE

Conway at FAYETTEVILLE

MANSFIELD, TEXAS at Bentonville West

FARMINGTON at Rogers Heritage

Siloam Springs at ROGERS

VAN BUREN at Springdale

Springdale Har-Ber at McKINNEY, TEXAS (Sat.)

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD at Muskogee, Okla.

CLASS 5A

SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Pea Ridge

CLASS 4A

Gravette at VIAN, OKLA.

OZARK at Clarksville

Waldron at GENTRY

Huntsville at LAMAR

Berryville at CEDARVILLE

CLASS 3A

BOONEVILLE AT Dardanelle

Elkins at LINCOLN

PARIS at Lavaca

Magazine at MANSFIELD

RICK'S PICKS

LAST YEAR: 236-51 (82%)