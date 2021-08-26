NWA NATURALS: Late rally comes up short in 5-3 loss to Springfield

SPRINGDALE -- After routing Springfield by 17 runs on Tuesday, the Northwest Arkansas bats cooled down Wednesday, as the Naturals' late rally came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The Naturals (50-47) got two runners on with one out, and the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Springfield turned a double-play to end the game.

"That's just baseball, it's how it goes," NW Arkansas manager Scott Thorman said. "You have to give some credit to their starting pitcher. He threw the ball well and kept us off balance early."

Springfield starter Michael Brettell (1-3) went six innings for the victory, striking out six Naturals and allowing just one earned run.

Nick Dunn gave the Cardinals the early 1-0 advantage, lining a 2-out home run over the left-field wall.

The Cardinals (36-62) looked to add to their lead in the second with three straight singles to load the bases with one out. But Naturals starter Jonathan Heasley held his ground, striking out David Vinsky and Delvin Perez to end the threat.

Vinnie Pasquantino tied the game at 1-1 for NW Arkansas when he led off the fourth, sending an 0-1 pitch to the berm beyond the right-field wall.

Heasley (6-2) went four innings, with eight strikeouts before being replaced by Robert Garcia to start the fifth.

"He had some soft contact early and had to work through some traffic, but he made some pitches when he needed to," said Thorman, who had his young right-hander on a pitch count. "He didn't have his best fastball, but he had some pretty good command, and he had a really good curveball-change-up combo to go with it."

Gracia proceeded to give up three hits in the fifth, but benefited from a double-play to keep the Cardinals at bay. But Springdale remained hot at the plate in the sixth, taking a 3-1 lead on consecutive run-scoring singles by Irving Lopez and Vinsky.

Chandler Redmon's 2-run shot in the seventh extended the Cardinal lead to 5-1.

Brewer Hicklen singled in Seuly Matais for the Naturals in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to three. The red-hot Pasquantino roped a double to right to score Kevin Merrell in the eighth to make it 5-3. The 23-year-old Pasquantino now leads the team with a .347 average.

"Vinnie has been really consistent for us," Thorman said. "He's just been giving us really good at-bats, and is a threat every time he walks up to the plate."

Hicklen led off the ninth with a walk and scampered to third when Merrell reached on Springfield's fourth error of the game. But the untimely double play ended the threat.