FOOTBALL

Rams trade for RB Michel

The Los Angeles Rams are getting some help in the backfield from a running back who starred against them in the Super Bowl. The Rams acquired Sony Michel from the New England Patriots on Wednesday for a conditional selection of later-round picks in next season's draft. Michel, a first-round pick by the Pats in 2018, could play a significant role immediately for a Rams offense running low on healthy options at running back with the regular season fast approaching. The Rams had an up-close view of Michel's biggest game of all: He rushed for 94 yards and scored the only touchdown as a rookie in New England's 13-3 victory over Los Angeles in the Super Bowl in February 2019.

Jags to start Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence will start Jacksonville's season opener at Houston on Sept. 12, one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history. Coach Urban Meyer made the announcement Wednesday, giving Lawrence the nod over third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp. Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Minshew, a two-year starter in Jacksonville, split repetitions with the first-team offense during camp. Meyer wanted "healthy competition" at every position, including quarterback. Nonetheless, just about everyone expected Lawrence to be Jacksonville's starter in Houston. Lawrence was the No. 1 pick, the top college prospect in nearly a decade, and outperformed Minshew at every turn during camp.

Raiders acquire linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders got help at their banged-up linebacker spot by acquiring Denzel Perryman from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday in a swap of draft picks. The Raiders will send a 2022 sixth-round pick to Carolina and get a seventh-rounder that year and Perryman back in the deal that will be official once Perryman passes a physical. The Raiders needed help at linebacker after losing both starter Nicholas Morrow (foot) and backup Javin White (knee) last week to injuries. Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that both players were likely "going to be out for a while," with Morrow's injury more serious. Darron Lee was placed on IR on Tuesday, and Nick Kwiatkoski has also been sidelined. But Kwiatkoski is expected to return to practice next week and be ready for the start of the season along with healthy starter Cory Littleton.

Funchess placed on IR

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in a joint practice with the New York Jets last week. The move ends the season for Funchess, who hasn't played a regular-season game since September 2019. Funchess caught a total of 21 touchdown passes over his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft. He joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 but fractured his collarbone in the opening week of that season and didn't play again the rest of the year. He signed with Green Bay in 2020 but opted out of last season.

Bills sign WR Sims

The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Steven Sims on Wednesday to address an injury- and coronavirus-depleted position. Sims spent his first two NFL seasons in Washington, where he had 61 catches for 575 yards and scored 7 touchdowns, including one rushing and another on a kickoff return, in 28 career games. The Bills suddenly are thin at receiver as they prepare to close their preseason schedule by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis must spend five days in self-quarantine after being placed on the Covid-19/Reserve list on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL

Bucks coach gets extension

Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer has received a contract extension after guiding the team to its first NBA title in a half-century. The Bucks won their first championship since 1971 by beating the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the NBA Finals. Milwaukee erased 2-0 deficits against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals and against Phoenix in the league finals. The Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals after losing the opening game in that series. The Bucks have posted an NBA-best 162-65 regular-season record since Budenholzer took over in 2018.

BASEBALL

Indians place pitcher on IL

The Cleveland Indians placed right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of shoulder fatigue. McKenzie dominated in winning his last two starts, allowing 1 run and 3 hits with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings. McKenzie retired the first 23 hitters against Detroit on Aug. 15 before allowing a two-out single in the eighth inning to Harold Castro. He held the Los Angeles Angels to two hits in seven innings and struck out Shohei Ohtani three times Saturday. The 24-year-old rookie is 3-5 with a 4.83 ERA in 19 games with the Indians.

TENNIS

Kenin out of U.S. Open

Fifth-ranked Sofia Kenin pulled out of the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she recently tested positive for covid-19, even though she said she has received a vaccine. Kenin is a 22-year-old American who won the 2020 Australian Open and was the runner-up at the French Open later last year. Her best showing at the U.S. Open is a fourth-round finish last year. The year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament starts Monday in New York. Hampered by a foot injury, Kenin has not played since a second-round loss at Wimbledon on June 30. She joins a lengthy list of past major champions who have withdrawn from the U.S. Open. Earlier Wednesday, sisters Serena and Venus Williams said they would not be able to play in the tournament because of leg injuries. Roger Federer (right knee) and Rafael Nadal (left foot) already had said they were done for the season. Stan Wawrinka (foot surgery) and reigning men's champion Dominic Thiem (right wrist) are among the others who will be sitting out the competition on the hard courts in Flushing Meadows.

Tiafoe advances in N.C.

Frances Tiafoe followed his victory over three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray by beating Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday night in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina. The 23-year-old American, ranked No. 51 in the world, won the first set by breaking Monteiro in the 12th game. He nearly did it again in the second by winning the first two points on Monteiro's serve, only to have Monteiro respond with back-to-back aces to ultimately force the tiebreak. Once there, Tiafoe jumped to 2-0 and 5-1 leads to take control on the way to winning a match after holding serve throughout. Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain reached the quarterfinals earlier Wednesday, with the world No. 12-ranked player beating 16th-seeded Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-3. But 35-year-old Richard Gasquet (ranked No. 82, seeded 14th) beat third-seeded Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-6 (4) to take out the world's 27th-ranked player.

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, smiles after winning a game in the first set against Thiago Monteiro, of Brazil, at the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Mikael Ymer, of Sweden, prepares to hit the ball to Max Purcell, of Australia, at the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Thiago Monteiro, of Brazil, at the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning a point in the second-set tiebreaker against Thiago Monteiro, of Brazil, at the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Marcos Giron, of the United States, reacts during a changover in the first set against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, of France, at the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, of France, hits a return to Marcos Giron, of the United States, at the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Marcos Giron, of the United States, hits a return to Pierre-Hugues Herbert, of France, during the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)