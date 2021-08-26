OnlyFans rethinks porn ban

OnlyFans announced Wednesday that it was suspending plans to ban pornography from the site, a reversal that came after an outcry from users and sex industry workers who have fueled the success of the online platform.

OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for access to photos and videos, said last week that it would ban "sexually explicit" content from the platform starting Oct. 1 after requests from its banking partners. But the company reversed course Wednesday, tweeting, "Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard."

"We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change," the company said. "OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

Sophia Bernardi, a spokesperson for OnlyFans, told The Washington Post that the move came after the company's banking partners assured OnlyFans that it "can support all genres of creators." Tim Stokely, founder and chief executive of OnlyFans, told the Financial Times this week that Bank of New York Mellon, Metro Bank and JPMorgan Chase were the banking partners that caused the initial decision.

The company said it planned to send an official communication of the decision to the more than 1.5 million content creators on the site.

Representatives with Bank of New York Mellon, Metro Bank and JPMorgan Chase declined to comment.

Founded in 2016, the London-based private company exploded in popularity as a hub for content creators and celebrities to showcase their work to more than 150 million registered users, according to its website. It's also been recognized as a haven for prostitutes, who have been able to post and get paid in a safe manner.