100 years ago

Aug. 26, 1921

MORRILTON -- Crop conditions in Conway County are becoming more unfavorable every day. The boll weevil has damaged the crop about 50 percent and the army worm is spread over about 80 percent of the county. On account of heavy rains the boll weevil has damaged cotton a great deal. The farmers are not worrying much as most of the last year's crop has not been sold and this year's crop was made from two to eight times cheaper than was that of last year.

50 years ago

Aug. 26, 1971

• Representatives of Arkansas Power & Light Co. and Arkansas-Louisiana Gas Co. continued their argument about Arkla's gas curtailment policy in a heated session before the state Public Service Commission. ...AP&L had asked for the conference to clarify the commission's order voiding Arkla's long-term industrial contracts and establishing a new curtailment system. AP&L argued that each of its four plants should be viewed as separate customers under the curtailment policy. J. D. Phillips, a vice president of AP&L, charged that Arkla's administration of the curtailment policy using the average price of gas to the four pants had the net effect of raising the price AP&L pays Arkla.

25 years ago

Aug. 26, 1996

• Steve Drake of Drake Farms north of Rogers has begun using new growing techniques for his apple orchards -- techniques that some say may spark new interest in apple growing in Northwest Arkansas. Apple orchards in Northwest Arkansas that are using new-fashioned growing techniques may look like old-fashioned vineyards. Northwest Arkansas farmers have found a way to grow a better apple: by training trees. By controlling the apple trees' growing patterns, researchers at the University of Arkansas have found ways to make the trees grow more quickly and fruitfully, leading some farmers back to the orchard.

10 years ago

Aug. 26, 2011

• Central Arkansas Library System trustees unanimously voted Thursday to support the proposed 1 percentage point sales tax increase to be decided by Little Rock voters Sept. 13. As trustees voted on their resolution, a digital billboard affixed to a parking deck across the street from the downtown Main Library kept flashing an advertisement urging city voters to support the tax. One of many appointed by city directors, the system's board of trustees is the latest in a series of city-affiliated organizations to offer support for the measure, which asks voters to approve a permanent five-eighths percentage-point sales tax that would raise an estimated $31.6 million a year for operations, and to also approve a three-eighths percentage-point tax for 10 years that would pay for $195 million worth of construction projects and economic-development support.