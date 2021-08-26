Panel calls for D.C.-riot records

WASHINGTON -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued its first sweeping requests Wednesday for records from federal agencies pertaining to the attack on the Capitol and then-President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the election.

In letters demanding materials from the National Archives and seven other agencies, Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee chairman, signaled an expansive investigation, touching not only on what happened on Jan. 6 but also materials that could shed light on matters such as "the former President's knowledge of the election results and what he communicated to the American people about the election."

Thompson gave the agencies a two-week deadline to produce materials, and asked Archivist of the United States David Ferriero to use his authority under federal regulations to swiftly address the request for records from the Trump White House.

"Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation seeks to evaluate threats to that process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future," Thompson wrote.

The requests include information on "communications within and among the White House and Executive Branch agencies during the leadup to January 6th and on that day" as well as issues further removed, such as "attempts to place politically loyal personnel in senior positions across government after the election."

Other agencies being asked to provide information include the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice; as well as the FBI, National Counterterrorism Center and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Democrats and Republicans have clashed over how or whether the insurrection should be investigated, with Republicans opposing creation of the select committee headed by Thompson and an earlier proposal to create an independent commission modeled on the panel that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

GOP leaders have offered varying reasons for their opposition to a formal investigation, including that it should also investigate violence at racial justice protests during the summer of 2020 and that Democrats' only goal is to hurt the GOP politically ahead of the 2022 midterms by highlighting Trump's role in the event.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday blasted the committee's action, saying it underscored how its work is "more political" than a legitimate search for truth. McCarthy, who last month withdrew his appointees to the committee in protest, suggested it was chilling to look at records from lawmakers.

Among scores of other requests, the committee asks the archivist for records of communication within the White House on Jan. 6 with "any Member of Congress or congressional staff."

"They come for members of Congress, they are coming for everybody," McCarthy said, adding that he had already talked publicly about his discussions with Trump that day on three different television networks.

McCarthy and other Republicans who spoke with Trump or administration officials are potential witnesses for the committee's inquiry. The minority leader has not said whether he would appear before the panel if asked.

Some of the requests by the select committee duplicate those of other House committees that have probed aspects of the insurrection. Other requests are new and seek more granular information, and they heavily target former White House staffers and other Trump loyalists.

The committee, for example, is asking Archives to turn over all White House documents that were provided to Trump and his then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that refer to "a stolen election, stealing the election, or a 'rigged' election."

The committee is seeking records related to Trump's comment on Sept. 29 that the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, "stand back and stand by" ahead of an election he had repeatedly claimed could be rife with fraud.

And the committee is seeking all "documents and communications related to any plan for the President to march or walk to the Capitol on January 6" following a rally near the White House.

The requests to other agencies seek a wide array of information about the events surrounding Jan. 6.

The committee, for example, asks the Department of Homeland Security for records on the Secret Service protection of Vice President Mike Pence and his family during the insurrection. Pence was at the Capitol during the attack as part of the process of certifying the election.

The committee seeks from the Justice Department records of communications with Trump's campaign legal team dealing with the validity of the 2020 election. And it asks the FBI for records "pertaining to intelligence gathered prior to January 6th on events that might occur on that day."

The committee is expected to hold additional public hearings after Labor Day.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Kane of The Washington Post.