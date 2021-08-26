Police jail woman in NLR store theft

North Little Rock police arrested a woman Wednesday afternoon in the robbery of a store, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called to the Best Super Stop, at 4414 E. Broadway, where witnesses said Brione Nichols, 20, struck the store clerk when the clerk tried to stop Nichols from leaving the store with unspecified merchandise, the report said.

Nichols was found nearby just after 3 p.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail where she has been charged with felony robbery.