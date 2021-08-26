PREP FOOTBALL: Massey, FS Northside hope to keep streak alive

FORT SMITH -- Ty Massey knows all about his dad and his playing career.

Chris Massey was a Parade All-American at nearby Spiro, Okla., in 1999 and not only as the consummate dual-threat quarterback but as a defensive back as well before a stellar playing career at Oklahoma State.

"I heard a little bit about him," Massey said. "I've heard it all my life. I just worry about myself. I do what I can do."

Ty Massey and his Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies have expectations this season, too, as they open the season at 7:30 p.m. today against cross-town rival Southside at Jim Rowland Stadium.

"I want to provide more leadership, and for us to come out here and compete," Massey said. "We're going to come out and fight with the same energy as usual. We've been working all summer and trying to be a better team than last year."

Northside has won five straight in the rivalry and leads the all-time series by a 33-25-2 count.

Massey was born in Tahlequah, Okla., but moved to Fort Smith in the first grade.

"I've played ball with these guys all my life," Massey said.

Massey led the Grizzlies in rushing last year with 818 yards and two touchdowns on 134 carries. He rushed for 111 yards against Bryant, and was the only 7A-Central running back to go over the 100-yard plateau against the eventual state champion Hornets.

"Ty is a special young man," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "We know about his dad, and he has a lot of those abilities. He's not just a great football player, but he's a great kid. He does everything we ask out of him and never have an issue. We expect big things."

Massey won't be asked to shoulder the load alone for the Grizzlies as another senior, Sundquist Church, has emerged as a viable option at the position to spread out carries in the rugged 7A-Central.

"We've got another running back that's extremely talented," Falleur said. "There's no jealousy, they tell each other great job. They don't care who carries the football. We feel really good about the running backs."

They'll operate behind a line with some quality experience.

Senior tackle Brandon Bailey started the opener against Southside before being sidelined due to the virus and then started the final three games of the season.

"Our goal is to work every day," Bailey said. "We're pushing ourselves and pushing each other. We're big on leadership. That's what we focus on every day."

He's joined by fellow senior tackle James Collie, a three-year starter. Collie played center last year due to an injury to junior Adrian Falcon, who is back this season. Junior guard Erik Barrientos also started at times last year.

"We have three guys that played a lot and two younger ones that played," Falleur said. "We feel good about the offensive line."

Northside's offense will have to be at its best from the outset on Thursday against a rejuvenated Southside offense that will be among the most wide-open in the state.

"We're just trying to play to the strengths of what we have on our football team right now," Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "Right now, that's throwing and catching, and we're trying to get the ball going as fast as we can."

Junior quarterback David Sorg started six games last year for the Mavericks and threw for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns. Now, he's had a whole summer to improve.

"I've had tons of reps now, and I'm finally feeling comfortable in this offense and learning the players," Sorg said. "Once we got together as a team in 7-on-7 we were able to roll and play together and execute like we're supposed to."

In the scrimmage against Alma last week, Southside threw 16 passes in its first 18 plays with Sorg guiding the Mavericks on two touchdown drives.

"We're going to throw it," Dameron said. "It's not like we have a Plan B. We don't. We're going to come out firing. He's the best chance we have to win. Our receivers are the best chance we have to make big plays."

The receiving corps of seniors Luke Wyatt, Kent Carlisle, Dmitri Lloyd and Desmond Lopez-Fulbright will be among the best in the state that will try to break the losing streak against the Grizzlies.

"We've got some good weapons this year," Lloyd said. "We've got David back there. I think we'll be a sleeper this year."

More News At a glance NORTHSIDE AT SOUTHSIDE Jim Rowland Stadium KICKOFF 7:30 p.m. RECORDS First game of the season for both teams. ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Fort Smith Public Schools website BETWEEN THE LINES Northside and Southside renew the Battle of Rogers Avenue for the 61st time and 57th straight season. … Northside leads the all-time series, 33-25-2 and has won five straight over Southside. … The game is a nonconference affair for the second straight season. … Northside will rely on a running game of QB Walker Catsavis and RBs Ty Massey and Sundquist Church. … Southside’s offensive fortunes will rest on QB Davis Sorg and TE Dmitri Lloyd and WRs Luke Wyatt, Kent Carlisle, and Desmond Lopez-Fulbright. … In a 21-14 loss to Alma in two quarters of varsity play in last week’s scrimmage, Southside scored on its first two possessions and then failed to score on its last four series. … Northside won its scrimmage game against Bentonville West, 7-6, behind a 56-yard touchdown pass from Catsavis to Damari Smith on the Grizzlies’ sixth play. PLAYERS TO WATCH Northside – RB Ty Massey (Sr., 5-11, 200), QB Walker Catsavis (Sr., 6-4, 175), OL Brandon Bailey (Sr., 6-2, 290), OL James Collie (Sr., 5-10, 240), DB Jack Green (Sr., 5-9, 170). Southside – QB David Sorg (Jr., 6-5, 205), WR Luke Wyatt (Sr., 5-11, 170), TE Dmitri Lloyd (Sr., 6-2, 230), OL Miguel Solis (Jr., 6-1, 300), DB Zach Medlin (Sr., 6-0, 170). HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Northside is No. 10 in Class 7A, Southside is No. 14 in Class 7A HOOTEN’S LINE Northside by 20 OUR TAKE Northside 42, Southside 35 — Leland Barclay

At a glance

BATTLE OF ROGERS AVENUE

Following is the all-time series between Northside and Southside:

YEAR RESULT

2020 Northside won 35-7

2019 Northside won 35-12

2018 Northside won 23-13

2017 Northside won 35-13

2016 Northside won 52-13

2015 Southside won 22-15

2014 Southside won 35-14

2013 Southside won 14-10

2012 Southside won 45-26

2011 Southside won 41-24

2011 Southside won 56-7

2010 Southside won 56-29

2009 Southside won 26-22

2008 Southside won 27-24

2007 Southside won 28-21

2006 Southside won 24-10

2005 Northside won 35-17

2004 Northside won 26-9

2003 Southside won 19-0

2002 Southside won 32-20

2001 Northside won 30-13

2000 Southside won 38-34

1999 Northside won 28-16

1998 Southside won 38-20

1997 Southside won 35-24

1996 Northside won 24-0

1995 Southside won 35-21

1994 Northside won 12-7

1993 Southside won 17-16

1992 Northside won 20-19

1991 Southside won 27-7

YEAR RESULT

1990 Southside won 24-14

1989 Northside won 29-3

1988 Southside won 7-6

1988 Northside won 30-3

1987 Northside won 27-7

1987 Southside won 23-8

1986 Southside won 10-6

1985 Northside won 20-10

1984 Northside won 9-0

1983 Northside won 21-14

1982 Northside won 23-20

1981 Northside won 10-9

1980 Northside won 14-6

1979 Northside won 24-6

1978 Southside won 6-5

1977 Southside won 15-8

1976 Tie 7-7

1975 Northside won 3-0

1974 Northside won 24-7

1973 Tie 14-14

1972 Northside won 10-8

1971 Northside won 35-0

1970 Northside won 33-19

1970 Northside won 26-0

1969 Northside won 14-9

1968 Northside won 43-0

1967 Northside won 20-0

1966 Northside won 30-7

1965 Northside won 26-0

NOTE Northside leads series 33-25-2